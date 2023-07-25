Chael Sonnen returns to the broadcast booth for the first time in 16 months at UFC 291

Chael Sonnen is set to make his return to the broadcast booth for the first time in 16 months at UFC 291.

For so long now, Chael Sonnen has been one of the most notable analysts in mixed martial arts. Ever since hanging up his gloves, he’s focused on giving his thoughts on the sport – regardless of how niche or controversial they may be.

However, since UFC 272 in March 2022, he hasn’t been present on UFC broadcasts. That’s largely due to a legal case he’s been battling which, earlier this month, was resolved courtesy of a plea agreement.

Now, as per MMA Junkie, ‘The Bad Guy’ will make his long-awaited comeback at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City.