Chael Sonnen returns to the broadcast booth for the first time in 16 months at UFC 291

By Harry Kettle - July 25, 2023

Chael Sonnen is set to make his return to the broadcast booth for the first time in 16 months at UFC 291.

Chael Sonnen

For so long now, Chael Sonnen has been one of the most notable analysts in mixed martial arts. Ever since hanging up his gloves, he’s focused on giving his thoughts on the sport – regardless of how niche or controversial they may be.

However, since UFC 272 in March 2022, he hasn’t been present on UFC broadcasts. That’s largely due to a legal case he’s been battling which, earlier this month, was resolved courtesy of a plea agreement.

RELATED: CHAEL SONNEN REACHES PLEA AGREEMENT IN ALLEGED HOTEL ASSAULT CASE

Now, as per MMA Junkie, ‘The Bad Guy’ will make his long-awaited comeback at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City.

Sonnen is back

The report notes that Sonnen will be on the post-fight show alongside Michael Eaves, Anthony Smith and Din Thomas. The commentary team will be a familiar one as Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan join Jon Anik in Utah, with Bruce Buffer as the Octagon announcer and Megan Olivi serving as roving reporter.

It’s been a long time coming in the eyes of many fans who enjoy the work of Sonnen. In equal measure, it’s understandable that he’s been away for so long, given the circumstances at hand.

The UFC 291 card is one that isn’t likely to be short of talking points, either. The BMF title will be on the line when Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier square off for the strap, with Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira also being one of the featured bouts. With those two fights alone, it’s hard to picture anything other than fireworks.

Are you excited to see Chael Sonnen return as a desk analyst? Are you hyped up for UFC 291? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Chael Sonnen UFC

Related

Justin Gaethje, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Justin Gaethje knows "for a fact" Islam Makhachev is not as good as Khabib Nurmagomedov and hopes he can "prove that"

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2023
Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

What's next for Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura after UFC London?

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2023

In the main event of UFC London, ranked heavyweights took center stage as Tom Aspinall was taking on Marcin Tybura.

Khamzat Chimaev
Paulo Costa

Khamzat Chimaev vows to "smash" Paulo Costa and make him "cry" at UFC 294: "Nobody likes him"

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev is confident he will beat Paulo Costa with ease at UFC 294.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall expects to be UFC champion by July 2024: "Lot of time to think"

Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall expects to be champion by this time next year.

Paul Craig and Bo Nickal.
Paul Craig

Paul Craig explains Bo Nickal callout after UFC London win: "I want that kind of legacy"

Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Paul Craig has explained why he called out Bo Nickal.

Molly McCann, TKO, UFC London, Bonus

Molly McCann announces move down to strawweight after upset loss to Julija Stoliarenko

Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2023
Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall laughs off 'patronizing' Jon Jones comments after UFC London: "I only have to hit him one time"

Josh Evanoff - July 24, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones was a little patronizing over the weekend.

Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje says UFC 291 fight against Dustin Poirier will be a "car crash for the ages"

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2023

Justin Gaethje has some violent expectations for his BMF title fight against Dustin Poirier.

Marcin Tybura
UFC

Marcin Tybura issues statement following TKO loss to Tom Aspinall at UFC London

Susan Cox - July 24, 2023

Marcin Tybura has issued a statement following his TKO loss to Tom Aspinall at UFC London.

Pat Miletich
Pat Miletich

UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich set for comeback fight in a grudge match against Mike Jackson

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich will be returning to the cage at age 55.