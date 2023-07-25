Chael Sonnen returns to the broadcast booth for the first time in 16 months at UFC 291
Chael Sonnen is set to make his return to the broadcast booth for the first time in 16 months at UFC 291.
For so long now, Chael Sonnen has been one of the most notable analysts in mixed martial arts. Ever since hanging up his gloves, he’s focused on giving his thoughts on the sport – regardless of how niche or controversial they may be.
However, since UFC 272 in March 2022, he hasn’t been present on UFC broadcasts. That’s largely due to a legal case he’s been battling which, earlier this month, was resolved courtesy of a plea agreement.
Now, as per MMA Junkie, ‘The Bad Guy’ will make his long-awaited comeback at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City.
Scoop: @ChaelSonnen will return to ESPN programming for the first time in 16 months as a #UFC291 desk analyst after reaching a plea agreement in his legal case earlier this month. https://t.co/HP1KobUNTW
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) July 25, 2023
Sonnen is back
The report notes that Sonnen will be on the post-fight show alongside Michael Eaves, Anthony Smith and Din Thomas. The commentary team will be a familiar one as Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan join Jon Anik in Utah, with Bruce Buffer as the Octagon announcer and Megan Olivi serving as roving reporter.
It’s been a long time coming in the eyes of many fans who enjoy the work of Sonnen. In equal measure, it’s understandable that he’s been away for so long, given the circumstances at hand.
The UFC 291 card is one that isn’t likely to be short of talking points, either. The BMF title will be on the line when Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier square off for the strap, with Jan Blachowicz vs Alex Pereira also being one of the featured bouts. With those two fights alone, it’s hard to picture anything other than fireworks.
