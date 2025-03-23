Magomed Ankalaev says only one fighter deserves next UFC light heavyweight title fight

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev says only one man deserves to be his first title challenger.

Ankalaev captured UFC gold for the first time in his pro MMA career in the main event of UFC 313. He defeated Alex Pereira inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ankalaev was effective in forcing Pereira to fight backwards, which was out of “Poatan’s” comfort zone. It led to a unanimous decision victory for the champion from Dagestan.

While other title contenders are emerging in the 205-pound division, Ankalaev believes there’s just one fighter deserving of the next light heavyweight title fight.

RELATED: UFC CHAMPION MAGOMED ANKALAEV CLAIMS HE HAS ALREADY ACCEPTED DATE FOR NEXT FIGHT