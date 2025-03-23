Magomed Ankalaev says only one fighter deserves next UFC light heavyweight title fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 23, 2025

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev says only one man deserves to be his first title challenger.

Magomed Ankalaev

Ankalaev captured UFC gold for the first time in his pro MMA career in the main event of UFC 313. He defeated Alex Pereira inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ankalaev was effective in forcing Pereira to fight backwards, which was out of “Poatan’s” comfort zone. It led to a unanimous decision victory for the champion from Dagestan.

While other title contenders are emerging in the 205-pound division, Ankalaev believes there’s just one fighter deserving of the next light heavyweight title fight.

Alex Pereira Deserves Immediate Title Rematch, Says Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev was paying attention to the UFC London co-main event between Carlos Ulberg and Jan Blachowicz. While Ulberg won the fight and is now closer than ever to a light heavyweight title shot, Ankalaev hopped on X to let it be known that he feels Alex Pereira should get his title rematch next.

“Good win for Carlos but Alex is next. He deserve it more than anyone.”

Ankalaev also shared his belief that Pereira is a cut above the rest of the other potential challengers.

“Alex different level than all these guys.”

Ankalaev claims he’s already accepted a date for his first title defense, and he doesn’t plan on going the distance this time.

“I have a date and I accepted already, I hope my opponent will accept too. This time there will be no 5 rounds, I don’t get paid by the hour #BigANK”

While the UFC hasn’t confirmed Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2, Dana White has told reporters that he thinks the rematch makes sense. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, such as an injury, the fight appears to be the clear direction for the 205-pound title picture.

