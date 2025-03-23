Carlos Ulberg mulls over potential clash with Jiri Prochazka following UFC London win

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 23, 2025

Carlos Ulberg believes he’s on the cusp of a UFC title fight, and if Jiri Prochazka gets him there, then he’s ready to swing leather again.

Carlos Ulberg Jiri Prochazka

Ulberg shared the Octagon with former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz this past Saturday. The pivotal 205-pound clash served as the co-main event of UFC London. The fight went the distance and it was the Auckland native who scored a unanimous decision over Poland’s Blachowicz.

Following the bout, Ulberg responded to Prochazka having vested interest in the outcome of the UFC London co-headliner.

Carlos Ulberg vs. Jiri Prochazka?

Carlos Ulberg answered questions from media members following his UFC London victory over Jan Blachowicz. Ulberg was asked about the significance of overcoming his toughest challenge to date.

“If you look at guys like the current champion and the former champion, their last fight with Jan Blachowicz was a very close fight as well, and I beat him with a unanimous decision,” Ulberg said. “So, it’s a very good feat for me.”

Prior to UFC London, Jiri Prochazka shared interest in fighting the winner of Ulberg vs. Blachowicz. Now that the dust has settled, Ulberg is intrigued by the matchup, as long as a victory leads to a title opportunity.

“For sure, I’ll get anyone, but where is he placed at the moment? I’m looking to go forward for sure, and I’m definitely looking at the title shot in the near future,” Ulberg said.

Ulberg only has one loss in his pro MMA career, and that was back in March 2021. He has extended his winning streak to eight with the unanimous decision nod over Blachowicz. What’s happens next for the City Kickboxing standout remains to be seen, but a clash with the No. 2-ranked Prochazka could make sense if the plan is for Alex Pereira to challenge Magomed Ankalaev in a rematch.

