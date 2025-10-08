Carlos Ulberg shares surprising take on Alex Pereira’s potential heavyweight move ahead of likely title shot

By Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2025
Carlos Ulberg speaks during a UFC Perth press conference, opposite Alex Pereira celebrating after his win at UFC 320

UFC light heavyweight contender Carlos Ulberg seemed to give Alex Pereira the go-ahead to pursue heavyweight over a potential title defense against him.

Alex Pereira got his desired revenge in the UFC 320 main event last Saturday in Las Vegas. Just months after losing the UFC light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev, Pereira got the better of Ankalaev in their rematch, finishing Ankalaev in under two minutes.

It was a stunning performance from Pereira after the first setback of his light heavyweight tenure. Now, Pereira’s second title reign could begin against one of the division’s most dangerous contenders, Carlos Ulberg.

Ulberg, who has won nine consecutive fights, most recently knocked out former title challenger Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth. Meanwhile, Pereira teased a potential move to heavyweight after UFC 320 to challenge either Tom Aspinall or Ciryl Gane.

This would leave Ulberg without an opportunity to fight Pereira for the belt in the coming months, but the Australian star seems content with the current predicament.

Carlos Ulberg gives Alex Pereira the green light to pursue heavyweight despite LHW title shot chances

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Ulberg seemed to give Pereira the green light to compete at heavyweight before fighting him.

“I really hope that Pereira gets his third title, because that’d just be massive,” Ulberg said. “He’s a good dude, doesn’t trash talk. I see a lot of myself in someone like him. He’s a warrior, and I really hope that he gets that title, but I also hope that I get to fight him too.

“A little bit of everything, the upbringing and a little bit of his persona and spirit. There’s a lot there that I feel that I can relate to, so there’s a lot of respect there that I just kind of sit back and respect from afar.

“Not going to sit here and give him all of the jollies.”

