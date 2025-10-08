Paul Hughes issues first remarks on what went wrong in Usman Nurmagomedov rematch

By Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2025
Paul Hughes and Usman Nurmagomedov collide during their fight at PFL Champions Series 3

PFL superstar Paul Hughes opened up on his second decision loss of the year to Usman Nurmagomedov.

PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov handed Paul Hughes another loss in their highly anticipated rematch last weekend in Dubai. In another instant classic, Nurmagomedov outpointed Hughes to bring their rivalry to a seemingly swift close.

It was another disappointing setback for Hughes, just months after losing to Nurmagomedov by majority decision. Nurmagomedov made several adjustments for the rematch, particularly with his grappling, that left Hughes without many holes to advance.

Despite suffering from the jaws of defeat for the second time in 2025, Hughes’s goals remain unchanged, as he acknowledged in his first remarks to his fans.

Paul Hughes reacts to second loss to Usman Nurmagomedov this year

In a recent Instagram post, Hughes issued his first social media statement since PFL Champions Series 3.

“Lay it all on the line and unfortunately it didn’t go in my favor once again,” Hughes said. “It was a close fight, but I did not do enough. I did not fight in the way needed too to win (convincingly). To beat one of the best fighters in the world in home territory you must operate at 110 percent. I didn’t do that and it is my responsibility.

“Still 28 years old with the world at my feet,” Hughes said. “This chapter is over now, but the next one is going to be even more special. Trust me on that. Any adversity in my life has only propelled me to new heights. What I have achieved in the last 18 months since my last fight on Cage Warriors has been nothing short of special. 6 fights in 18 months has been a blessing, but it has also taken its toll.

“Right now I need to take some forced time to let my body heal. When I come back healthy, it is my MISSION, to make sure that no lightweight on the planet comes CLOSE to beating me ever again,” Hughes continued. “I will be the UNDISPUTED number one 155er in the world within the next two years. Mark this. A new mission begins.”

Hughes won seven consecutive fights before losing two of his last three bouts to Nurmagomedov. Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov continues to prove himself as one of the top lightweights in the world as a potential future UFC move lingers.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Paul Hughes Professional Fighters League (PFL)

