Charles Oliveira shoots down retirement talk ahead of UFC Rio: ‘I’m not thinking about it’

Charles Oliveira shoots down any talk of retirement ahead of his UFC Rio main event.

Oliveira is set to headline UFC Rio on Saturday against Mateusz Gamrot in a pivotal fight at lightweight. Oliveira is coming off a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria for the lightweight title back in June. Although he’s making a quick turnaround, there have been talks that Oliveira could retire after the bout.

However, Oliveira says that isn’t happening as he has had no thoughts of retiring ahead of UFC Rio.

“Look, listen, the retirement talk is in your guys’ head,” Oliveira said to MMAJunkie. “I’ve never said anything about retiring. Not a moment I’ve talked bout retirement, but in every interview I get asked. I don’t know if I’m fighting bad or if you guys want me to retire. I don’t know what’s happening. Every interview I give, people talk ‘retirement, retirement.’ At no point have I ever thought or contemplated about that, but all the questions are the same. I’m not thinking about it.”

Not only does Charles Oliveira not think about retiring, but he’s thinking about going on another title run. The Brazilian believes that if he can get past Mateusz Gamrot, he will be right back in the title picture.

Charles Oliveira ‘happy’ to face Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio

Oliveira was supposed to fight Rafael Fiziev at UFC Rio, but he pulled out with an injury and was replaced by Gamrot.

After Fiziev pulled out, Oliveira didn’t care who he was going to fight, as he just wanted to fight in Brazil and was glad Gamrot stepped up.

“The truth is that they’re two completely different styles, but it doesn’t matter who it is,” Oliveira said. “I’m happy to fight, and I’m ready for this fight.”

Oliveira is also back home fighting in Brazil, where he has never lost in his UFC career, and he expects that to continue here.

“Yes, I was aware of that. Every fight in Brazil is a win,” Oliveira concluded. “I’m very happy to have won all my fights at home, and I hope it continues.”