Carlos Ulberg contemplates his next move following chaotic UFC 320 event

UFC light heavyweight contender Carlos Ulberg is contemplating his next move following last weekend’s UFC 320 event.

Just a few weeks ago, Carlos Ulberg made a real statement at 205 pounds when he knocked out Dominick Reyes. It was the kind of statement win he needed and now, many consider him to be the rightful number one contender for the UFC light heavyweight championship. Of course, with Jiri Prochazka also in the mix, it’s hard to know what direction the UFC is going to go in.

Ulberg has made it clear that he’s willing to do whatever it takes in order to earn his shot, even if that means fighting someone else. At the same time, he’s white hot right now, and it makes sense for the promotion to get him booked in as soon as possible – especially given the potential of an Ulberg vs Alex Pereira title showdown.

During a media scrum at UFC 320, he had the following to say about what the future holds.

Ulberg considers next UFC move

“They know what it is. They know who deserves the spot,” Ulberg said backstage, speaking to reporters at the T-Mobile Arena. “I definitely know that I’m next in the spot. I’ve earned my due, but I’m not going to call for anyone. I will fight anyone. If I have to, if I have to, just to prove to any of the critics or anyone in the division, anyone, I will fight Jiri or Khalil, whoever wins between the two. I’ll fight them just to make sure everyone can shut up, and I’m next.”

“I’ve always believed,” Ulberg said. “I got a lot of belief in myself. I’ve always had that belief that I was going to be in this spot. It’s always been there, and now that we’re here, I’m shining.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie