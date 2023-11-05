UFC Fight Night 231 Results: Caio Borralho defeats Abus Magomedov

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Fight Night 231 results, including the middleweight bout between Caio Borralho and Abus Magomedov.

Borralho (15-1 MMA) enters the fight sporting a thirteen-fight winning streak, with four of those victories coming inside of the Octagon. ‘The Natural’ most recently competed at April’s at UFC Vegas 72 event, where he scored a second-round submission victory over Michal Oleksiejczuk.

Meanwhile, Abus Magomedov (25-6-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a TKO loss Sean Strickland back in July. That loss had snapped a three-fight winning streak for the Russian standout, who previously racked up stoppage wins over Slavis Simeunovic, Cezariusz Kesik and Dustin Stoltzfus.

Round one of this middleweight matchup begins and Caio Borralho quickly takes the center of the Octagon. Magomedov feints with some low kicks. ‘The Natural’ circles to his left and then throws a head kick which gets blocked. He leaps into the pocket with a right hand that partially connects. Abus looks to close the distance and throws a body kick. Another high kick attempt from Borralho. The middleweights exchange low kicks. Abus connects with a right hand to the chest of the hometown favorite. Caio replies with a low kick and then a right jab. A good combination from Abus Magomedov. He looks to close in, but Caio Borralho keeps him at bay with a pair of sidekicks. The Brazilian leaps in for a double leg. He can’t get it and Magomedov just misses with a huge head kick attempt. Borralho leaps in with a nice right but eats a finger to the eye in the process. The referee steps in so Caio can recover. The doctor has now entered the Octagon to take a look at things. Borralho says he is good to go, and the doctor agrees. We restart and Abus leaps in with a good 1-2. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this UFC Sao Paulo main card middleweight contest begins and both men connect with right hands early. Neither fighter is really following up on any of their punches. Just one shot and out. Abus Magomedov with a low kick. Caio Borralho counters with back-to-back right hands. Those were good punches. Abus circles out and then lands a jab of his own. He follows that up with a low kick. He lands another. Caio answers with a lead jab. He follows that up with a shot to the body followed by a low kick. Another head kick attempt gets blocked by the Russian. One minute remains in the second round. Borralho with a jab to the body. Magoemdov answers with a left hook and then a straight right up the middle. Caio Borralho with a jumping knee up the middle. He connects with a good jab but once again fails to follow up. We go to round three.

The third and final round begins and Abus Magomedov comes out firing. Caio Borralho answers with a right hand. The fighters trade punches in the pocket. Another big right from Caio. He looks to close the distance now as Abus appears to be tiring. Borralho with a good elbow and Magomedov appears to be rocked. The Brazilian comes forward and lands a big right. He follows that up with a jumping knee. Abus hits the canvas and Caio jumps all over him with ground and pound. Magomedov is able to tie up his opponent and then looks to scramble up to his feet. He gets halfway there before Borralho moves to his back and begins working for a rear-naked choke. Caio switches to some short right hands. He’s now got both hooks in and is looking for the submission finish. The horn sounds to end round three.

Official UFC Fight Night 231 Results: Caio Borralho def. Abus Magomedov by unanimous decision (30-2

Who would you like to see Borralho fight next following his win over Magomedov this evening in Sao Paulo?