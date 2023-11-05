UFC Fight Night 231 Results: Rodrigo Nascimento defeats Don’Tale Mayes

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Fight Night 231 results, including the heavyweight bout between Don’Tale Mayes and Rodrigo Nascimento.

Mayes (10-6 MMA) was last seen in action at June’s UFC Vegas 74 event, where he scored a second round TKO victory over former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. Prior to that, ‘Kong’ was coming off a unanimous decision loss to August Sakai at UFC Vegas 70.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since earning a split decision victory over Ilir Latifi back in May. That win marked the 30-year-old Brazilian’s second in a row, as he had previously scored a split decision victory over Tanner Boser in September of 2022.

Round one of this heavyweight matchup begins and Don’Tale Mayes opens with a low kick. Rodrigo Nasciment0 counters with a big 1-2. That appears to stun ‘Kong’. The Brazilian comes forward with a big right hand. Mayes circles to his left but eats anther combination. Don’Tale circles off the fence and gets off a good 1-2. Nascimento with another big combination. Mayes looks to clinch. Rodrigo shakes him off and connects with another good 1-2. Nasciment0 with a stinging left and now swarms on Mayes with punches. He shoots in for a takedown, but ‘Kong’ defends it well and lands some decent hammer fists in the process. Back in the clinch and Mayes lands a knee. One minute remains in the opening round. Nascimento with a leg kick. Don’Tale Mayes answers with a nice lead uppercut. He attempts a lazy high kick, but it misses the mark. ‘Kong’ with another lead uppercut attempt, but this time it falls short. The horn sounds to end the frame.

Round two of this UFC Sao Paulo heavyweight matchup begins and both men come out swinging. Rodrigo Nascimento lands a right hand. Don’Tale Mayes with a eft hook but then he eats a big head kick along the fence. Rodrigo rushes in with some big punches and now they are trading blows. Nascimento opts to shoot for a takedown, but he can’t get it and the fighters begin to battle in the clinch along the cage. Mayes with some short uppercuts. Nascimento returns fires with some right hands and then some standing elbows. We hit the halfway point of the round. Big knees from Mayes and he is now free from the clinch. ‘Kong’ looks for a right hand, but his hands are too low to surprise Rodrigo with the punches. Nascimento is stalking forward now. He lands a good right. Mayes grabs the clinch and lands a knee to the body. The fighters separate and then Rodrigo leaps in with a right hand. Both men with big elbows in the clinch. 30 seconds remain in the round. Don’Tale Mayes with a nice right hand over the top. Rodrigo Nascimento replies with a low kick. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Mayes starts things off with a combination. He looks for a head kick, but it gets blocked. Nascimento with a right hand. ‘Kong’ looks for a haymaker over the top, but it misses the mark. Rodrigo is looking to close the distance, but Mayes is keeping him at bay with his right hand. Rodrigo Nascimento with a 1-2, but neither punch connects. The crowd is growing restless, but in fairness, these are two big heavyweights. Don’Tale Mayes pushes the Brazilian against the cage but gets countered by a left hand. ‘Kong’ shoots for a takedown but is unsuccessful with the attempt. Nascimento with another 1-2 that partially connects. Mayes with a leaping right hook that falls short. One minute remains in the fight. Mayes with a left jab. He charges forward and connects with a good left hook. Don’Tale with some dirty boxing inside. He lands a nice uppercut. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC Fight Night 231 Results: Rodrigo Nascimento def. Don’Tale Mayes by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Who would you like to see Nascimento fight next following his win over Mayes this evening in Sao Paulo?