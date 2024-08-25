UFC Vegas 96 Results: Caio Borralho defeats Jared Cannonier (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - August 24, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 96 results, including the main event between Jared Cannonier and Caio Borralho.

Cannonier (17-8 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov in his most recent effort at June’s UFC Louisville event. That setback snapped a two-fight winning streak for ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’, who had previously earned wins over Marvin Vettori and Sean Strickland respectively.

Meanwhile, Caio Borralho (17-1 MMA) will be looking to extend his current win streak to sixteen in a row this evening in Las Vegas. ‘The Natural’ was last seen in action this past May at UFC 301, where he scored a second-round knockout victory over Paul Craig (see that here). The 31-year-old Brazilian has gone 6-0 since joining the UFC ranks in April of 2022.

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1827566390770897296

Round one of the UFC Vegas 96 main event begins and Caio Borralho connects with a good straight right to get things started. The middleweights look to find their range and ‘The Natural’ accidently pokes Jared Cannonier in the eye. We have a short break so ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ can recover. We restart and Borralho lands a chopping low kick that almost puts Cannonier to the canvas. He lands another and this time Cannonier goes down. The former title challenger pops right back up to his feet and throws a low kick of his own. Caio with a head kick that just misses the mark. He follows that up with a stiff jab that lands flush. Jared Cannonier charges in with a flurry that backs Caio Borralho up against the cage. ‘The Natural’ circles out and lands a pair of low kicks. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 96 main event begins and Jared Cannonier comes out aggressively. He backs Caio Borralho against the cage and unloads some punches. ‘The Natural’ is able to circle out and escape the pressure. He lands a pair of low kicks and then misses with a jumping knee. Borralho with a nice jab. ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ answers with a big 1-2. He comes forward and lands another solid combination. Borralho gets back to distance and lands a pair of low kicks. Cannonier seems unphased and continues to apply the pressure. Jared with another nice combination to close out round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 96 headliner begins and Jared Cannonier quickly gets to work with his right hand. Caio Borralho responds with low kicks. He seems to be slowing down a bit here. He might have hurt is leg with one of those low kicks. ‘The Natural’ circles and then leaps in with a big right hand that rocks Cannonier. ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ is on wobbly legs. Caio charges in with a flurry. The horn sounds and allows Cannonier to see round four.

The fourth round of the UFC Vegas 96 main event begins and Caio Borralho lands a nice jab. Jared Cannonier appears to have recovered from that late onslaught in round three. He goes to the body and then lands a pair of overhand rights. The middleweights trade low kicks. Jared Cannonier with a big three-punch combination. Borralho is cut and it appears to be a bad one. The fighters stand and trade punches to close out round four.

The fifth and final round begins and Borralho’s right eye is a mess. Still, he is able to come forward and lands the first two significant strikes of the round. A big 1-2 from ‘The Natural’ drops ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’. Cannonier is hurt bad. Borralho jumps on him with ground and pound. He then switches to a submission attempt. Jared is doing a good job of defending the choke. The former title challenger survives to hear the final horn but that last round likely cost him the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 96 Results: Caio Borralho def. Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision (49-45 x2, 48-46)

Who would you like to see Borralho fight next following his victory over Cannonier this evening in Las Vegas?

