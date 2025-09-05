Nassourdine Imavov looks ahead to battling for potential UFC title shot

UFC middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov has given his thoughts on fighting for a possible title shot at UFC Paris.

As we know, Nassourdine Imavov will headline tomorrow’s UFC Paris card when he battles Caio Borralho. In the eyes of many, the winner of that contest should receive a world title shot against Khamzat Chimaev. However, Dana White has suggested that isn’t the case, especially given the impending battle between Anthony Hernandez and Reinier de Ridder.

For Imavov, someone who has been scratching and clawing his way through the division for many years, it’s easy to see how that would be quite frustrating. Alas, he doesn’t seem to be letting it get him down.

In a recent interview, Imavov spoke about the current situation at the top of 185 pounds and his confidence heading into the Borralho bout.