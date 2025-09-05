Nassourdine Imavov looks ahead to battling for potential UFC title shot

By Harry Kettle - September 5, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov has given his thoughts on fighting for a possible title shot at UFC Paris.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC 319

As we know, Nassourdine Imavov will headline tomorrow’s UFC Paris card when he battles Caio Borralho. In the eyes of many, the winner of that contest should receive a world title shot against Khamzat Chimaev. However, Dana White has suggested that isn’t the case, especially given the impending battle between Anthony Hernandez and Reinier de Ridder.

RELATED: UFC Paris headliner Nassourdine Imavov not concerned with outcome of Reinier de Ridder vs. Anthony Hernandez

For Imavov, someone who has been scratching and clawing his way through the division for many years, it’s easy to see how that would be quite frustrating. Alas, he doesn’t seem to be letting it get him down.

In a recent interview, Imavov spoke about the current situation at the top of 185 pounds and his confidence heading into the Borralho bout.

Imavov’s view on middleweight title shot issue

“No, I’m not disappointed,” Imavov said. “I know what I’m worth, and after this fight, I’m going to be the No. 1 contender for the belt, and I know that what I’ve done in the weight class, no one else has done it. Like if you talk about those three contenders, they didn’t do what I did.”

“I’m just different [from] any other guys in the weight class,” Imavov said. “Right now I’m focusing on this fight, but after this fight, we’re going to concentrate on the [Khamzat] and prepare everything well. [But] I’m just different from anyone in the weight class.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Who do you believe will end up earning the right to challenge Khamzat Chimaev for the UFC middleweight championship? Does Nassourdine Imavov have a good chance of winning the belt if he gets there? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

