Caio Borralho shares biggest advantage over UFC 319 title winner Khamzat Chimaev

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025

Caio Borralho believes he has a distinct advantage over newly crowned UFC Middleweight Champion, Khamzat Chimaev.

Caio Borralho and Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev was a betting favorite going into his UFC 319 title fight against Dricus du Plessis. Many experts were baffled that the odds were in Chimaev’s favor by a decent margin. As it turns out, the oddsmakers were correct. “Borz” had nearly 22 minutes of control time, per FightMetric. His grappling was too much for du Plessis to handle, and he captured the 185-pound gold in a one-sided decision victory.

Borralho was in the crowd to witness UFC 319, and he spoke to Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.com following the event. Borralho discussed why he feels he has an advantage over Chimaev.

“For me, it’s the same – I always see him as the same,” Borralho said. “He’s a phenomenal athlete, very strong. His wrestling is high, high level. It’s almost impossible to scramble with him because he does that since he was nine years old. He does scrambles all his life. I don’t think that’s the way. The same thing. I spent one month in his training camp when he was at All Stars, and I know very well how he works, his system and everything.

“I have an advantage between all the middleweight fighters: I’m the one that has an advantage to beat him because I know exactly what he’s doing and what is his system and the steps he goes through and how to deny those steps. I’m very respectful for Khamzat. He’s like a brother to me. But at this time, it is the level of competition. It’s me and him.”

Borralho has a pivotal fight coming up against Nassourdine Imavov. The two will collide in the UFC Paris main event. The winner might be able to secure a shot at Chimaev’s middleweight gold with an impressive performance.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Caio Borralho Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Joe Rogan and Dricus du Plessis

Joe Rogan reveals what went wrong for Dricus du Plessis in UFC 319 wipeout

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025
Belal Muhammad Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Belal Muhammad wanted to fight Dricus du Plessis in parking lot following UFC 319

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025

Belal Muhammad was hoping for a scrap with Dricus du Plessis in a Chicago parking lot.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 win
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev will 'drown' against rising star following UFC 319 title win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev is the new king of the UFC middleweight division, but one emerging contender thinks he can crack the code.

Dricus du Plessis UFC 319 corner
UFC

Dricus du Plessis reacts to lopsided UFC 319 loss against Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 17, 2025

Dricus du Plessis has shared his reaction after losing the UFC Middleweight Championship to Khamzat Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz, UFC 279
Khamzat Chimaev

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz share very different reactions to Khamzat Chimaev’s title win at UFC 319

Harry Kettle - August 17, 2025

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz had very different reactions to Khamzat Chimaev’s victory at UFC 319 last night.

Dana White share his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant win over Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319

Harry Kettle - August 17, 2025
Jon Jones Octagon
Jon Jones

UFC CEO Dana White shares odds for Jon Jones returning at proposed White House event

Harry Kettle - August 17, 2025

Dana White has given his thoughts on the odds of Jon Jones making his return to the UFC at the White House event.

Lerone Murphy
Lerone Murphy

Lerone Murphy responds to Alex Volkanovski’s request for a December showdown

Harry Kettle - August 17, 2025

UFC featherweight Lerone Murphy has responded to Alexander Volkanovski’s call for a title showdown in December.

Carlos Prates, Geoff Neal, UFC 319, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC 319 Bonus Report: Carlos Prates one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - August 16, 2025

The Octagon invaded Chicago for tonight’s UFC 319 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Pros react after Khamzat Chimaev dominates Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319

Chris Taylor - August 16, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 319 event was headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.