Caio Borralho attempts to explain what went wrong in UFC Paris defeat

By Harry Kettle - September 8, 2025

Caio Borralho has given his thoughts on what may have gone wrong in his UFC Paris main event defeat last weekend.

Caio Borralho

On Saturday night, Caio Borralho failed in his attempt to defeat Nassourdine Imavov and earn a UFC middleweight championship shot. The two battled it out in the main event and, for the most part, it was Imavov who was able to dictate the pace of the fight and eventually secure a decision win.

While it was a disappointing night at the office for Borralho, many believe he still has a lot to offer in the UFC’s middleweight division. In addition to being a great personality, he has the skills necessary to cause problems for many within the top 15.

In his post-fight interview in the cage, Borralho opened up on why he felt like he was unable to get going.

Borralho reflects on UFC Paris defeat

“I think Nassourdine was just the better man today,” Borralho said in his in-cage, post-fight interview. “He was very fast, as I was expecting. He did very good in the fight. I couldn’t attack that much. I wanted to make this fight entertaining for the fans and for the UFC, so I tried to strike with one of the best strikers in the world, and that’s what you guys saw: a great war.

“I just think that I need to find my adrenaline back. I need to find, not motivation, but I was with no adrenaline or nothing. I couldn’t pick it up into the fight. But this is the fight business. I’m a happy athlete. I’m a happy guy here in the UFC.”

“First of all, I want to say France, thank you so much for having us,” Borralho said. “You guys, I heard that you guys were some of the craziest fans in MMA, and it was right. Thank you for that. Thank you, Nassourdine for the respect. Thank you so much.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

