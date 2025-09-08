Caio Borralho attempts to explain what went wrong in UFC Paris defeat

Caio Borralho has given his thoughts on what may have gone wrong in his UFC Paris main event defeat last weekend.

On Saturday night, Caio Borralho failed in his attempt to defeat Nassourdine Imavov and earn a UFC middleweight championship shot. The two battled it out in the main event and, for the most part, it was Imavov who was able to dictate the pace of the fight and eventually secure a decision win.

While it was a disappointing night at the office for Borralho, many believe he still has a lot to offer in the UFC’s middleweight division. In addition to being a great personality, he has the skills necessary to cause problems for many within the top 15.

In his post-fight interview in the cage, Borralho opened up on why he felt like he was unable to get going.