Modestas Bukauskas names potential next opponents after defeating Paul Craig

UFC light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas has listed his next potential opponents after he finished Paul Craig at UFC Paris.

Last Saturday night, Modestas Bukauskas picked up arguably the biggest win of his career thus far when he defeated Paul Craig. He finished him off with a nasty elbow, making a statement that he’s a real contender at 205 pounds. Now, of course, the focus shifts to what’s next for him as the 31-year-old continues to push for even more highlight-reel moments.

For Bukauskas, this latest run has been about proving the masses wrong. He’s been able to do so pretty impressively in recent years but if he wants to take things to the next level, he needs to go after what he wants.

In an interview after the fight, Bukauskas did exactly that by listing a handful of names that he’d be interested in fighting next.