Modestas Bukauskas names potential next opponents after defeating Paul Craig

By Harry Kettle - September 8, 2025

UFC light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas has listed his next potential opponents after he finished Paul Craig at UFC Paris.

Modestas Bukauskas

Last Saturday night, Modestas Bukauskas picked up arguably the biggest win of his career thus far when he defeated Paul Craig. He finished him off with a nasty elbow, making a statement that he’s a real contender at 205 pounds. Now, of course, the focus shifts to what’s next for him as the 31-year-old continues to push for even more highlight-reel moments.

For Bukauskas, this latest run has been about proving the masses wrong. He’s been able to do so pretty impressively in recent years but if he wants to take things to the next level, he needs to go after what he wants.

In an interview after the fight, Bukauskas did exactly that by listing a handful of names that he’d be interested in fighting next.

Bukauskas looks to the future

“I’ve had four wins, three of those by finish – one KO, one TKO, one submission,” Bukauskas told the UFC after his win. “To get three wins out of four by finish, that’s already a big statement itself. Paul Craig was in the top 10 at light heavyweight for a long time … he’s fought the best guys in the world. To have all these names under my belt – my record is now 19-6 – you can’t give me anything else but a top-15 matchup.”

“There’s a whole host of amazing fighters,” Bukauskas said. “Alonzo Menifield’s been doing really well. You’ve got Zhang Mingyang, though he’s coming off of a loss – obviously he’s going to be raring to get back in there. Even Johnny Walker – there’s an amazing group of names in that top 15. Give me any of those guys at the end of the day. Having such a high level of opposition is only going to make me better.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Modestas Bukauskas UFC

