Tye Ruotolo celebrates successful MMA transition: “This isn’t just another day in the office”

Tye Ruotolo exceeded expectations in his mixed martial arts debut against previously undefeated Adrian Lee. The ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Champion secured a second-round rear-naked choke submission that earned him a $50,000 performance bonus.

Ruotolo submitted Lee at 4:14 of round two at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 22-year-old California native proved his grappling dominance translates seamlessly into MMA competition.

Both fighters engaged immediately with explosive exchanges featuring chin-clipping punches and takedown attempts. Ruotolo’s striking looked surprisingly sharp for a grappling specialist making his MMA debut. Lee’s undefeated record and youth made him dangerous throughout the opening frame.

The decisive moment came when both competitors hit the canvas in round two. Ruotolo secured back control and locked in a rear-naked choke with devastating precision. The referee attempted to reset position, but Ruotolo refused to release his grip.

Twin brother Kade’s guidance proved invaluable during training camp. The reigning ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion shared crucial MMA experience from his three previous bouts. Their sibling rivalry pushed Ruotolo to elevate his striking beyond expectations.

“This isn’t just another day in the office. It’s a whole new experience for me, so the fact that I got to come out on top and I’m not too hurt, and I’m just real happy and blessed, super grateful,” Ruotolo said.

“My brother, Kade, he had three MMA fights, and the striking started to get real crisp and sharp, better than mine, for sure. So I had to get competitive with him and make sure that he wasn’t too far ahead of me.”