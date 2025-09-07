Khamzat Chimaev reacts to Nassourdine Imavov’s UFC Paris win over Caio Borralho

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 7, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev has responded to Nassourdine Imavov’s victory at UFC Paris.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC introduction

Imavov had a massive opportunity to get one step closer to his first UFC middleweight title shot. He turned in a brilliant effort in the standup throughout five rounds to defeat Caio Borralho inside Accor Arena. “The Sniper” isn’t guaranteed the next crack at Chimaev, as an Oct. 18 clash between Reinier de Ridder and Anthony Hernandez could determine the next middleweight contender depending on the outcome.

Chimaev was paying close attention to Imavov’s performance, and he chimed in on social media.

“Good fight! Assalamu Alaykum”

Imavov believes he sealed the deal for the next UFC middleweight title challenger after his victory over Borralho.

“People said that against Adesanya, he was the best striker in the world and I couldn’t fight with him on the feet, but I knocked him out,” Imavov said during the UFC Paris post-fight presser. “This guy, Caio – I didn’t have to fight against him, but I did it. He was coming from 10 years in a row of victories, 16 straight victories, seven in a row in the UFC, and I won every round. Once again, I proved I’m the best. For me, there’s no discussion that I’m going to fight for the belt.”

Chimaev captured the UFC Middleweight Championship with a dominant grappling performance over Dricus du Plessis. Chimaev secured nearly 22 minutes of control time on his way to a unanimous decision victory to close out UFC 319.

Now, “Borz” will wait to see the result of “RDR” vs. “Fluffy,” and the UFC brass will then make a decision on the next 185-pound title fight. Chimaev has yet to be defeated in his pro MMA career and many wonder if there’s any other middleweight who will have an answer for him. Imavov believes he can dethrone Chimaev, and it’ll be interesting to see if he’ll get the first crack at the gold.

Related

Benoit Saint Denis submits Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Paris

Mauricio Ruffy criticized by popular UFC analyst following submission loss in Paris

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 7, 2025
Losene Keita UFC
UFC

Despite UFC Paris bout cancellation, fighter who missed weight could stay on roster

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 7, 2025

A UFC debutant missed out on his chance to be featured on a recent Paris card due to a bad weight cut, but he might be staying on the roster.

Ciryl Gane training MMA Factory
Tom Aspinall

Ciryl Gane confident in preparation for Tom Aspinall fight at UFC 321

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 7, 2025

Ciryl Gane believes he will be fully prepared for Tom Aspinall when they collide at UFC 321.

Tom Aspinall UFC victory
Tom Aspinall

Former Tom Aspinall foe doubts anyone takes UFC heavyweight title from him anytime soon

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 7, 2025

A heavyweight who once felt the wrath of Tom Aspinall believes the UFC Heavyweight Champion will remain at the top for a while.

Arman Tsarukyan UFC fight
Benoit Saint Denis

Arman Tsarukyan called out by scrappy UFC Paris upset winner: 'I refuse nobody'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 7, 2025

If Arman Tsarukyan doesn’t get the next UFC lightweight title shot, he has a willing dance partner who just scored a big win in Paris.

Nassourdine Imavov UFC Paris win

Nassourdine Imavov thinks he sealed Khamzat Chimaev title fight following UFC Paris win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 7, 2025
Benoit Saint Denis, UFC Paris, Mauricio Ruffy, UFC
Mauricio Ruffy

Fight fans blast Mauricio Ruffy for "embarrassing" defeat at UFC Paris

Chris Taylor - September 6, 2025

Mauricio Ruffy had his Instagram page flooded with negative comments following his second-round submission loss to Benoit Saint Denis at UFC Paris.

Mason Jones, UFC Paris, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Paris Bonus Report: Mason Jones one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - September 6, 2025

The Octagon returned to France for today’s UFC Paris event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Nassourdine Imavov UFC introduction
Nassourdine Imavov

Pros react after Nassourdine Imavov defeats Caio Borralho at UFC Paris

Chris Taylor - September 6, 2025

Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a high stake’s middleweight contest featuring Nassourdine Imavov taking on Caio Borralho.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Paris, Results, Caio Borralho, UFC
Nassourdine Imavov

UFC Paris Results: Nassourdine Imavov defeats Caio Borralho (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 6, 2025

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Paris results, including the event headliner between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho.