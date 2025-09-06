Pros react after Nassourdine Imavov defeats Caio Borralho at UFC Paris

By Chris Taylor - September 6, 2025

Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a high stake’s middleweight contest featuring Nassourdine Imavov taking on Caio Borralho.

Nassourdine Imavov UFC introduction

Imavov (17-4 MMA) had entered today’s headliner sporting a four-fight winning streak, with his most previous victory coming by way of TKO over former division title holder Israel Adesanya. Prior to that, ‘The Sniper’ had picked up wins over Brendan Allen, Jared Cannonier and Roman Dolidze respectively.

Meanwhile, Caio Borralho (17-2 MMA) entered the contest boasting a sixteen-fight unbeaten streak, with his most previous Octagon victory coming over Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision in August of last year. Prior to that triumph, ‘The Natural’ had knocked out Paul Craig in May of 2024.

This afternoon’s UFC Paris middleweight main event proved to be another strong showing from Nassourdine Imavov. ‘The Sniper’ used his forward pressure and quick combinations to smother and control Caio Borralho throughout the course of the fight. Although the Brazilian had some strong moments in round three, Imavov quickly turned the tables in round four and went on to cruise to a five-round unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Paris Results: Nassourdine Imavov def. Caio Borralho by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Imavov vs. Borralho’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Nassourdine Imavov defeating Caio Borralho at UFC Paris:

Who would you like to see Imavov fight next following his victory over Borralho this afternoon in France?

Caio Borralho Nassourdine Imavov UFC UFC Paris

