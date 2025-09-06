Pros react after Nassourdine Imavov defeats Caio Borralho at UFC Paris

Today’s UFC Paris event was headlined by a high stake’s middleweight contest featuring Nassourdine Imavov taking on Caio Borralho.

Imavov (17-4 MMA) had entered today’s headliner sporting a four-fight winning streak, with his most previous victory coming by way of TKO over former division title holder Israel Adesanya. Prior to that, ‘The Sniper’ had picked up wins over Brendan Allen, Jared Cannonier and Roman Dolidze respectively.

Meanwhile, Caio Borralho (17-2 MMA) entered the contest boasting a sixteen-fight unbeaten streak, with his most previous Octagon victory coming over Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision in August of last year. Prior to that triumph, ‘The Natural’ had knocked out Paul Craig in May of 2024.

This afternoon’s UFC Paris middleweight main event proved to be another strong showing from Nassourdine Imavov. ‘The Sniper’ used his forward pressure and quick combinations to smother and control Caio Borralho throughout the course of the fight. Although the Brazilian had some strong moments in round three, Imavov quickly turned the tables in round four and went on to cruise to a five-round unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Paris Results: Nassourdine Imavov def. Caio Borralho by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Imavov vs. Borralho’ below:

He ran his mouth, but tomorrow he won’t be saying a word ever again! 🤫 — Imavov Nassourdine (@imavov1) September 5, 2025

Borralho is about to secure a title shot at the middleweight king Khamzat Chimaev #UFCParis — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 6, 2025

Imavov’s composure is breaking Caio Borralho’s confidence. Borralho needs to turn this into a fire fight #UFCParis — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 6, 2025

10-9 Imavov. Borralho is not going to win this fight moving backwards. Adjustments must be made! #UFCParis — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 6, 2025

1-0 imavov — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) September 6, 2025

Imavov is FAST AF!! #UFCParis — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) September 6, 2025

Imavov making it look easy so far — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 6, 2025

Borralho needs to keep firing those calf kicks to slow Imavov’s movement #UFCParis — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 6, 2025

29-28 Imavov. Momentum is with Borralho #UFCParis — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 6, 2025

4-0 or 3-1 ? — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) September 6, 2025

Who wants it more? 5 minutes for the rest of your life #UFCParis — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 6, 2025

Nassourdine Imavov has one of the fastest right hands in all of MMA #UFCParis — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 6, 2025

Think imavov got it — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 6, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Nassourdine Imavov defeating Caio Borralho at UFC Paris:

Dominant performance @imavov1

Congrats bro — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) September 6, 2025

Good fight!

Assalamu Alaykum 🫡😁 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 6, 2025

Great win for Imavov but I think the winner of RDR/Fluffy is getting the next title shot #UFCParis — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 6, 2025

Another marquee win for Imavov. Tough because I’m wondering what the game plan was of Borralho. I thought he would’ve been looking for the takedown a little more frequently but it seems like he was content to stand up and fight. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 6, 2025

Hey — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 6, 2025

Who would you like to see Imavov fight next following his victory over Borralho this afternoon in France?