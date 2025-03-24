Cain Velasquez sentenced to 5 years in prison for 2022 shooting

By Cole Shelton - March 24, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been sentenced to five years in prison for his 2022 shooting.

Cain Velasquez

Velasquez’s sentencing came down from Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra on Monday. The maximum time Velasquez could have served in jail was 40 years, or as little as walking away with zero prison time. According to KRON4, Deputy District Attorney Aaron French asked the Judge for a sentence of 30 years to life in prison, while Velasquez’s camp was hoping to walk away.

However, the Judge decided on five years in prison for Velasquez for the shooting. Velasquez pleaded no contest to attempted murder.

Cain Velasquez was arrested back in March of 2022 when he allegedly shot at a man who allegedly committed child sexual abuse to his son. However, he apparently missed that man, and his bullet hit the defendant’s stepfather.

Velasquez was facing 10 charges including attempted murder; shooting at an occupied motor vehicle or aircraft; three counts of assault with a firearm; three counts of assault with a deadly weapon; willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. If he is found guilty of attempted murder he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.

Cain Velasquez admits he handled the incident wrong

Ahead of his trial, Cain Velasquez admitted he handled the incident wrong.

Velasquez says he shouldn’t have resorted to violence which is why he was okay with whatever sentencing decision came down.

“The way that I handled things is not the way to do it. We cannot put the law in our own hands. I already pled guilty. I know what I did, and I know what I did was very dangerous to other people. Not just to people involved, but to innocent people. Whatever the court feels is correct … I’m going to do it with my head up, and still be me,” Velasquez said on the Kyle Kingsbury Podcast.

Velasquez went 14-3 in his MMA career and last fought in February of 2019 when he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou. The former UFC heavyweight champ has notable wins over Brock Lesnar, Junior dos Santos, Bigfoot Silva, and Travis Browne among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Cain Velasquez UFC

Related

Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira demands a rematch against Islam Makhachev for UFC 317: "International Fight Week"

Josh Evanoff - March 24, 2025
Sean Brady, Ian Machado Garry
Sean Brady

Sean Brady explains why he isn't interested in fighting Ian Machado Garry after UFC London win

Cole Shelton - March 24, 2025

Sean Brady doesn’t see a need to fight Ian Machado Garry next time out.

Sean Brady, Leon Edwards, UFC London, Pros react, UFC
Sean Brady

UFC Hall of Famer has interesting suggestion for Leon Edwards' next fight following landslide loss to Sean Brady

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 24, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer has a suggestion for what should be next for Leon Edwards.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

UFC legend makes pick for Islam Makhachev's next title defense in 2025

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 24, 2025

One former standup warrior under the UFC banner has made his pick for Islam Makhachev’s next UFC lightweight title challenger.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

UFC commentator Joe Rogan shares stunning outlook on Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 24, 2025

Joe Rogan has a stunning outlook for a potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight.

Leon Edwards UFC London

Leon Edwards' corner trashed over UFC London advice amid one-sided loss to Sean Brady

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 23, 2025
UFC Apex Octagon
UFC

UFC fighter issues statement following shocking retirement announcement after submission loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 23, 2025

A recently retired UFC fighter has issued a statement.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev says only one fighter deserves next UFC light heavyweight title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 23, 2025

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev says only one man deserves to be his first title challenger.

Paddy Pimblett, Dustin Poirier, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

UFC 314: Paddy Pimblett reveals whether or not he thinks Michael Chandler is a cheater

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 23, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has responded to the notion that Michael Chandler bends the rules during his fights.

Colby Covington
Michael Page

UFC fan favorite wants to punch Colby Covington in the face

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 23, 2025

One UFC fan favorite wants a chance to punch Colby Covington in the face.