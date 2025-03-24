Cain Velasquez sentenced to 5 years in prison for 2022 shooting

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been sentenced to five years in prison for his 2022 shooting.

Velasquez’s sentencing came down from Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra on Monday. The maximum time Velasquez could have served in jail was 40 years, or as little as walking away with zero prison time. According to KRON4, Deputy District Attorney Aaron French asked the Judge for a sentence of 30 years to life in prison, while Velasquez’s camp was hoping to walk away.

However, the Judge decided on five years in prison for Velasquez for the shooting. Velasquez pleaded no contest to attempted murder.

Cain Velasquez was arrested back in March of 2022 when he allegedly shot at a man who allegedly committed child sexual abuse to his son. However, he apparently missed that man, and his bullet hit the defendant’s stepfather.

Velasquez was facing 10 charges including attempted murder; shooting at an occupied motor vehicle or aircraft; three counts of assault with a firearm; three counts of assault with a deadly weapon; willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. If he is found guilty of attempted murder he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.