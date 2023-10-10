Cain Velasquez breaks down “the greatest ever” Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 295

Cain Velasquez is interested in seeing how Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic plays out at UFC 295.

Jones is set to defend his heavyweight title for the first time when he takes on former champion Miocic in the main event of UFC 295 on Nov. 11 from Madison Square Garden. It’s a massive bout, and there have been rumors that this could be both of their final fights, which only adds to the intrigue.

Heading into the contest at UFC 295, Jon Jones is a sizeable betting favorite over Stipe Miocic. Although many expect Jones to win, Cain Velasquez says Miocic poses a lot of problems for the heavyweight champ.

“I mean, Jon Jones: the greatest ever. The greatest ever that you’re ever going to see – especially somebody at that weight class, 205, and now heavyweight,” Velasquez told The Schmo about Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic (h/t MMAJunkie). “Obviously a complete fighter, mentally the strongest competitor that you’re going to face out there, but there is always that puncher’s chance. There’s always that maybe chance.

“That’s what continues to bring interest in the fights. Stipe, the greatest heavyweight out there, arguably. He brings so many threats to Jon Jones. Obviously, your gut will tell you that Jon Jones may come out of this on top. But there’s always that maybe, and Stipe’s one of those guys that can bring out that big maybe in this fight,” Velasquez continued.

Stipe Miocic no doubt has power that can end a fight, and even he has been vocal that Jon Jones hasn’t faced real heavyweight power yet. Of course, in Jones’ lone heavyweight fight in the UFC, he beat Cirly Gane by first-round submission in a fight he took the Frenchman down early and didn’t even get hit cleanly.

