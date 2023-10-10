What’s next for Bobby Green and Grant Dawson after UFC Vegas 80?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 80, lightweights threw down as Bobby Green took on the 10th-ranked Grant Dawson.

Green entered the fight coming off a submission victory over Tony Ferguson back in July which got him back into the win column. Prior to that, he had a No Contest against Jared Gordon and lost back-to-back fights to Drew Dober, and Islam Makhachev in what was his first UFC main event.

Dawson, meanwhile, was entering his first UFC headlining spot with an 8-0-1 record inside of the Octagon and coming off a dominant win over Damir Ismagulov.

Ultimately, Bobby Green pulled off a big upset as he scored a 33-second knockout win over Grant Dawson (see that here). Now, following UFC Vegas 80, here is what I think should be next for both men.