What’s next for Bobby Green and Grant Dawson after UFC Vegas 80?
In the main event of UFC Vegas 80, lightweights threw down as Bobby Green took on the 10th-ranked Grant Dawson.
Green entered the fight coming off a submission victory over Tony Ferguson back in July which got him back into the win column. Prior to that, he had a No Contest against Jared Gordon and lost back-to-back fights to Drew Dober, and Islam Makhachev in what was his first UFC main event.
Dawson, meanwhile, was entering his first UFC headlining spot with an 8-0-1 record inside of the Octagon and coming off a dominant win over Damir Ismagulov.
Ultimately, Bobby Green pulled off a big upset as he scored a 33-second knockout win over Grant Dawson (see that here). Now, following UFC Vegas 80, here is what I think should be next for both men.
Bobby Green
Bobby Green was a massive underdog but entered fight week with a ton of confidence. He ended up proving the oddsmakers and doubters wrong, as he connected with a left hand that dropped Grant Dawson, and after some ground-and-pound the ref called off the fight.
Green will enter the rankings this coming Tuesday and should be in line for a big fight next time out. ‘King’ is a fan favorite and is always in exciting fights. The fight that should be next is Bobby Green vs. Dan Hooker in either a Fight Night headliner or on a pay-per-view main card as it would be a barnburner and the winner could get a top-10 opponent next.
Grant Dawson
Grant Dawson suffered his first loss in the UFC as he was quickly knocked out by Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 80.
There isn’t much to take away from the fight, other than the fact that Dawson got caught, as he didn’t get to show much in there. Although the setback is tough, Dawson will remain a top-15 lightweight and should still get to fight another person in the rankings next time out.
When Dawson does return, a fight against Diego Ferreira makes sense as the Brazilian currently holds the 15th spot. The loser would have to start fighting unranked opponents while the winner could get someone in the top 10 that is coming off a loss.
