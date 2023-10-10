What’s next for Bobby Green and Grant Dawson after UFC Vegas 80?

By Cole Shelton - October 9, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 80, lightweights threw down as Bobby Green took on the 10th-ranked Grant Dawson.

Bobby Green and Grant Dawson

Green entered the fight coming off a submission victory over Tony Ferguson back in July which got him back into the win column. Prior to that, he had a No Contest against Jared Gordon and lost back-to-back fights to Drew Dober, and Islam Makhachev in what was his first UFC main event.

Dawson, meanwhile, was entering his first UFC headlining spot with an 8-0-1 record inside of the Octagon and coming off a dominant win over Damir Ismagulov.

Ultimately, Bobby Green pulled off a big upset as he scored a 33-second knockout win over Grant Dawson (see that here). Now, following UFC Vegas 80, here is what I think should be next for both men.

Bobby Green

Bobby Green was a massive underdog but entered fight week with a ton of confidence. He ended up proving the oddsmakers and doubters wrong, as he connected with a left hand that dropped Grant Dawson, and after some ground-and-pound the ref called off the fight.

Green will enter the rankings this coming Tuesday and should be in line for a big fight next time out. ‘King’ is a fan favorite and is always in exciting fights. The fight that should be next is Bobby Green vs. Dan Hooker in either a Fight Night headliner or on a pay-per-view main card as it would be a barnburner and the winner could get a top-10 opponent next.

Grant Dawson

Grant Dawson suffered his first loss in the UFC as he was quickly knocked out by Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 80.

There isn’t much to take away from the fight, other than the fact that Dawson got caught, as he didn’t get to show much in there. Although the setback is tough, Dawson will remain a top-15 lightweight and should still get to fight another person in the rankings next time out.

When Dawson does return, a fight against Diego Ferreira makes sense as the Brazilian currently holds the 15th spot. The loser would have to start fighting unranked opponents while the winner could get someone in the top 10 that is coming off a loss.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bobby Green Grant Dawson UFC

Related

Jon Jones

Cain Velasquez breaks down "the greatest ever" Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 295

Cole Shelton - October 9, 2023
Jason Knight and Conor McGregor
Jason Knight

Jason Knight claims Conor McGregor didn't show up for a "good solid week" of TUF 31 practices

Cole Shelton - October 9, 2023

Jason Knight says Conor McGregor rarely showed up to TUF 31 practices and filming.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz calls for New Year's Eve boxing rematch against Jake Paul: "Trilogy is in Mma"

Cole Shelton - October 9, 2023

Nate Diaz is hoping to run it back with Jake Paul before the end of the year.

Grant Dawson
Grant Dawson

Grant Dawson issues statement following KO loss to Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 80

Susan Cox - October 9, 2023

Grant Dawson has issued a statement following his KO loss to Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 80.

Derrick Lewis
Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis replaces Curtis Blaydes, now headlines UFC Sao Paulo against Jailton Almeida

Cole Shelton - October 9, 2023

Derrick Lewis will be going down to Brazil next month to headline UFC Sao Paulo.

Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa reveals he had elbow surgery, vows his UFC 294 fight against Khamzat Chimaev will still happen

Cole Shelton - October 9, 2023
Dana White, Scott Coker, Cris Cyborg
Dana White

Scott Coker reacts to UFC CEO Dana White’s comments about potential Bellator sale

Harry Kettle - October 9, 2023

Bellator president Scott Coker has given his thoughts on some of the remarks made recently by UFC president Dana White.

Joe Pyfer
UFC

Joe Pyfer not happy with his overall showing at UFC Vegas 80: “The performance was dogsh*t”

Harry Kettle - October 9, 2023

UFC fighter Joe Pyfer has admitted that he wasn’t happy with his overall performance at UFC Vegas 80.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya UFC 293
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland details “awkward” post-fight conversation with Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: “I think the guy needs some help”

Harry Kettle - October 9, 2023

Sean Strickland has explained the conversation he had with Israel Adesanya after their UFC 293 main event.

Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Official main card lineup released for UFC 294: ‘Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2’

Harry Kettle - October 9, 2023

The official main card lineup has been released for UFC 294 later this month, with the main event being Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira 2.