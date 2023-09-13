Bryce Mitchell worried his ex-girlfriend is “gonna try to kill me” after she destroyed his fruit trees while he was away

By Cole Shelton - September 12, 2023

Bryce Mitchell is concerned that his ex-girlfriend is going to try and kill him.

Bryce Mitchell

Mitchell took to his social media to reveal his ex-girlfriend went and destroyed the fruit trees he had planted while he was in Las Vegas cornering his teammate on the Contender Series.

Although destroying his trees was a disappointment, Bryce Mitchell says he has concerns for his life and what else his ex-girlfriend can do.

“So I’m outta town for my fight and my coward ex-girlfriend came by my house and vandalized my house yesterday. She destroyed all of my fruit trees. Now, my ex-girlfriend runs a tattoo shop on Booth Street, and for the love of god, if you’re not evil. If you’re not a coward, don’t give her your business. The tattoo shop on Booth Street. The woman that runs that came by my place and destroyed all my fruit trees. I’ve been working on those trees for years and she came by last night and killed them all. I’m making this post because this shit is evil and I’m begging the community of Searcy to help me,” Bryce Mitchell said in the video.

“Guys, I’m out of town and my animals and my wife is at home by herself. Please, I need my neighbors to help. This evil woman, she’s going to come by. She’s threatened to kill my dogs, she’s threatened to kill me,” Mitchell continued. “She’s threatened to kill all my animals and I’m telling you, last night she came over and killed my trees. Now that my trees are gone, she’s gonna try to kill me. She’s gonna try to kill the dogs or she’s gonna try to kill Erin.

“For the love of god, can the people of Searcy please help me? And she runs a tattoo shop on Booth Street and that’s really all the information you need to know, but I’m telling you. This woman is evil and Searcy, I don’t even know how, but I need your help. I need your help, Searcy. Please. While I’m gone, this woman is going to try to burn down my shit and I don’t know what else I can do about it. But my neighbors, please help me. Please,” Bryce Mitchell continued.

The hope for Bryce Mitchell is while he is away people can watch out for his house, but he is still concerned for his life.

Mitchell is set to return to the Octagon in the co-main event on Sept. 23 against Dan Ige. It’s his first fight since he lost to Ilia Topuria last December which was his first career loss.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

