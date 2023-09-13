Jasmine Jasudavicius expecting Tracy Cortez matchup to be a “back-and-forth fight,” but confident she’ll “shock the world” again

By Cole Shelton - September 12, 2023

Jasmine Jasudavicius is no stranger to being the betting underdog and being counted out.

Jasmine Jasudavicius

Jasudavicius has been the underdog in three of her four UFC fights and has won all three of them. Last time out, she was a big underdog against Miranda Maverick at UFC 289 and pulled off the upset at home in Canada.

After the win, Jasmine Jasudavicius was hoping for a quick turnaround and that is exactly what she got, as she will return three months later at Noche UFC against Tracy Cortez.

“This is who they offered me,” Jasudavicius said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I don’t know what went on in the backend, but I saw the name and was like let’s go… I was super happy, I could have seen them give me a girl who isn’t ranked and hold onto my spot but to get to fight someone above me, I’m grateful for the opportunity and I hope to do the same thing and shock the world as I did against Miranda against this girl.”

When she does make the return to the Octagon, Jasmine Jasudavicius is facing a Mexican-American on Noche UFC which is the Mexican Independence Day card. With that, Jasudavicius knows Cortez will have the crowd on her side, but she says by the end of the fight, she expects the crowd to be cheering for both of them.

“I’m looking forward to it. The Mexican crowd will be cheering for her initially but they want to watch a fight and I’m always down to fight. At the end, I think they will be cheering for me anyway,” Jasudavicius said.

Not only does Jasmine Jasudavicius expect it to be an entertaining fight, but the Canadian thinks she has all the tools to finish Tracy Cortez. But, if she doesn’t get the finish, she expects it to be the Fight of the Night.

“I see me getting my hand raised at the end of it. She’s well coached, she’s down to fight, I think it will be us trying to trick each other. It will be a back-and-forth fight, but it will be a good one and an entertaining one,” Jasmine Jasudavicius said.

Shoul Jasudavicus beat Cortez, she knows it would propel her up the ranks and hopes a top-10 girl would be next for her.

“I think I show well against Tracy, so I finish her, I think I could bump up a couple of spots and get a really good matchup next. She has a lot of hype behind her, a win over her could propel me a couple of spots,” Jasudavicius concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jasmine Jasudavicius Tracy Cortez UFC

