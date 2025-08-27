Darren Till reveals opponents he could’ve faced before Luke Rockhold was booked

Darren Till has revealed a few potential opponents that he could’ve faced before being booked to take on Luke Rockhold.

This weekend, Darren Till returns to the boxing ring as part of the Misfits Boxing 22 card in Manchester, England. He’ll lock horns with fellow former UFC star Luke Rockhold, with both men hoping to make a real statement. Of course, it’s a strange matchup in the eyes of some, but it’s one that makes sense when you consider the trash talk between both men over the years.

For Till, it’s about proving that he’s still got what it takes to make waves in the world of combat sports. For Rockhold, though, you’d have to imagine this is an opportunity to show that he’s not past his best.

As it turns out, Till potentially had a few other opponents in mind for this date – one of whom he’s faced off with before.