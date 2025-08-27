Darren Till reveals opponents he could’ve faced before Luke Rockhold was booked
Darren Till has revealed a few potential opponents that he could’ve faced before being booked to take on Luke Rockhold.
This weekend, Darren Till returns to the boxing ring as part of the Misfits Boxing 22 card in Manchester, England. He’ll lock horns with fellow former UFC star Luke Rockhold, with both men hoping to make a real statement. Of course, it’s a strange matchup in the eyes of some, but it’s one that makes sense when you consider the trash talk between both men over the years.
For Till, it’s about proving that he’s still got what it takes to make waves in the world of combat sports. For Rockhold, though, you’d have to imagine this is an opportunity to show that he’s not past his best.
As it turns out, Till potentially had a few other opponents in mind for this date – one of whom he’s faced off with before.
Till discusses Rockhold fight
“Nate Diaz was the one that called the fight, he named the time, place, date, weight, everything,” Till said. “I just said yes because obviously he’s the bigger side. He’s the ‘A’ side, stuff like that. But then he pulled out so I’m willing to fight any man.
“Yeah, I actually FaceTimed Masvidal while he was in Thailand and asked him to take the fight,” Till said. “But he showed me his belly and it looked like he was having a really good time. So I was like maybe that fight doesn’t happen.
“But I’d just love to get that fight back because Masvidal knows I’ll knock him out if we fight but obviously he’s doing it for the paycheck. He’s got one up on me so I do need my revenge fight with him. But hopefully it will come one day.
“He was living his best life. He was on the drink, he was with one of my friends. He was having a phenomenal time, and I was there for it. I was like yeah! But I don’t think he would have been ready for this date. So obviously we had to go to other people, other options.”
Quotes via MMA Fighting
