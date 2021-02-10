Britain Hart on post-fight comments after Paige VanZant win: ‘It came out a little crazy’

This past Friday night at BKFC: KnuckleMania, Paige VanZant had her bare-knuckle boxing debut spoiled by the promotional veteran, Britain Hart.

What immediately followed was one of the more talked about post-fight interviews in recent memory. Taking to the mic, Hart described herself as not a person but “a f*cking feeling.” Then proceeded to tell viewers and spectators alike that they were all going to feel what’s coming.

“I’ve explained it to people before, and it’s really the only right way to explain who I am as a fighter and as a person,” Britain Hart said appearing on What the Heck. “I’m a fighter, but I’m a mom, I’m a friend. I’m all these things, but the best thing to say is ‘I’m a f*cking feeling.’

“It came out a little crazy, because I just did bare-knuckle, went 10 minutes getting punched bare-knuckle in the face … but I didn’t have any idea that it would get attention like that.”

Hart scoring an upset win over the newcomer in MMA’s VanZant was always going to be buzzworthy. But things just took off to a new level after the action.

Now 4-4-3 as a boxer, Britain Hart has likely been set up to face Jenny Savage after Savage stormed the ring to confront her mid-post-fight interview. As for the VanZant match, she doesn’t believe there was any controversy about her unanimous decision victory.

“I think I clearly beat her,” Hart said. “I’m honestly thinking every round I beat her, but if she wanted to do it again, I’m a company person. … If we did do the rematch, I’d fix the problems I had that would have perhaps knocked her out.”

For the 8-5 MMA fighter in VanZant, this was her first time competing since tasting defeat in her final UFC bout with Amanda Ribas at UFC 251 in July.