UFC Vegas 90 Results: Brendan Allen defeats Chris Curtis (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 90 results, including the main event rematch between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis.

Allen (23-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a six-fight winning streak, his most recent being a submission victory over Paul Craig this past November. ‘All In’ has not tasted defeat since December of 2021, when he was TKO’d by ‘The Action Man’ at UFC Vegas 44.

Meanwhile, Chris Curtis (31-10 MMA) was most recently seen in action at January’s UFC 297 event, where he scored a split decision victory over Marc-Andre Barriault. The 36-year-old has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall, scoring wins over Rodolfo Vieira and Joaquin Buckley during that stretch.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 90 main event begins and Brendan Allen comes forward quickly and lands a nice kick to the body. He lands another. Chris Curtis goes to the body with a left hand. Allen lands a body shot of his own and then gets in on a takedown attempt. He manages to get the fight to the floor and immediately takes the back of ‘The Action Man’. He locks in both hooks and the moves to a body triangle. Curtis is in a bad spot here with three minutes still remaining the opening frame. Allen looks to soften Curtis up with some short shots. Chris Curtis explodes and is able to get back up to his feet. He tells Allen to stand back up and we are back to trading punches. Brendan Allen lands a nice standing elbow. Curtis replies with a nice combination. Allen with a kick to the body and then a right hand over the top. The middleweights trade body shots. Curtis looks to get inside behind the work of his jab. Allen rolls of the fence and gets back to distance. Another good body kick lands for Brendan Allen. ‘The Action Man’ replies with a nice jab. He lands a good left hook before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 90 main event begins and Chris Curtis comes forward with some early pressure. Brendan Allen looks to keep him at bay with the calf kick. Curtis leaps in with a flurry of punches. Allen smiles and rolls of the fence. He lands a nice kick to the body of ‘The Action Man’. More pressure now from Curtis. ‘All In’ with some good jabs from distance. He shoots for a takedown, but it was not there. Chris Curtis with a nice 1-2. Both men with big shots in the pocket. Allen forces the clinch and lands an elbow and then a knee on the break. Curtis with a big left. He slides out of the way of a jab and then cracks Allen with another punch. A good kick to the body now from Curtis. Brendan Allen with a big knee in response. Curtis works the body with a nice combination. He lands a right hand and now a left. He has definitely found his range here in round two. More good body shots from Curtis. The horn sounds to end round two. It’s like 19-19.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 90 headliner begins and Brendan Allen opens with a body kick followed by a pair of jabs. Chris Curtis closes the distance and rips the body. Allen circles out and then lands a big standing elbow followed by a nice right hand. Curtis with a right hook. That appeared to land clean. Allen forces the clinch and lands an elbow on the break. Curtis with a left hand. Allen paws with his jab and appears to poke Curtis in the eye. The referee steps in to pause the action. ‘The Action Man’ says he is good to go and we restart. Brendan Allen with a nice body kick. Curtis looks to go high with a head kick and it actually clears Allen’s dome. A big combination rocks ‘All In’! Curtis charges forward with punches but Allen is able to shoot in and winds up taking the back of ‘The Action Man’. Brendan locks in a body triangle and begins clipping Chris with some short right hands. Thirty seconds remain in the round. Allen is looking for a rear-naked choke opening. Curtis is doing a great job of defending. The horn sounds to end round three.

What a fight 🤯 Heading to the fifth round 👀 #UFCVegas90 pic.twitter.com/dcNVbiKAb1 — UFC (@ufc) April 7, 2024

The fourth round of the UFC Vegas 90 main event begins and Chris Curtis just misses with a big left hook. He is pressuring Allen early on here. ‘All In’ with a nice low kick and then one to the body. A big jab from Curtis appears to wobble Allen. He lands a right hand, but Allen claims it was a poke to the eye so once again we break. Upon review it was not an eye poke and Allen is forced to continue fighting. Chris Curtis with some heavy pressure now. He lands a left hand and then a right over the top. Brendan Allen shoots in and lands a very timely takedown at the midway point of the round. He takes the back momentarily, but Allen explodes and gets back to his feet. A big body shot lands for Curtis. ‘All In’ answers with a huge standing elbow. He goes upstairs with a high kick that partially connects. Another takedown attempt from Allen. He gets it and takes the back of his opponent. Curtis attempts to scramble but ends up giving up full mount position. Allen closes the round out on top.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Vegas 90 main event begins and Chris Curtis is back on the attack. He lands a nice combination and then appears to rock Brendan Allen with a knee. ‘All In’ dives on a takedown and gets it. He rolls for a leg lock, but Curtis scrambles out of the submission attempt and gets back up to his feet. Allen with another takedown attempt but this time Curtis sprawls and defends. ‘The Action Man’ with a nice left hand. Allen connects with a hard kick to the ribs. Another takedown attempt is defended by Curtis. He proceeds to shower ‘All In’ with some body shots. Allen is absolutely exhausted as he gets back to his feet. He throws a big punch and then dives on another takedown attempt. This time he gets it and takes the back. One minute remains in the fight. Curtis escapes with 30 seconds left. Alllen hurts him to body or maybe the leg. The horn sounds to end an absolte war!

Official UFC Vegas 90 Results: Brendan Allen def. Chris Curtis by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

Who would you like to see Allen fight next following his split decision victory over Curtis this evening in Sin City?