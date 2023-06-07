Brandon Royval reacts after Dana White says “there’s no guarantees that anybody’s next” for the UFC flyweight title: “What the f**k?”

By Susan Cox - June 7, 2023

Brandon Royval is reacting after Dana White says ‘there’s no guarantees that anybody’s next’ for the UFC flyweight title.

Brandon Royval, Matheus Nicolau, UFC Kansas City, Bonus, UFC

Royval (15-6 MMA) has won 3 in a row in the Octagon, most recently defeating Matheus Nicolau (19-3 MMA) by knockout in the first round this past April.

“Raw Dawg” has since secured the backup spot for the title fight between Brandon Moreno (21-6 MMA) and Alexandre Pantoja (25-5 MMA) at UFC 290 which takes place on Saturday, July 8th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

It was just this past weekend that Amir Albazi (17-1 MMA) defeated Kai Kara-France (24-11 MMA) in what was a seeming very controversial decision at UFC Vegas 74.

Amir Albazi, Kai Kara-France

Following the win by Albazi, Dana White, at the post-fight press conference, was asked if Royval was next in line for the flyweight championship fight.

“There’s no guarantees that anybody’s next. There’s a lot of things that are factored into who’s next. There’s so much sh*t that goes on behind the scenes. Long-winded answer, no.”

Following the victory, Albazi’s status rose to No. 3 in the UFC rankings, one spot above Royval, while Kara-France was demoted down two places to No. 5.

Needless to say, Royval is upset at the rankings and at the UFC President.

Royval, speaking with ‘MMA Underground’ (transcribed by MMANews) had the following reaction to Dana White’s comments:

“I was just f**king pissed, heartbroken. I’m not trying to say anybody’s trying to take anything away from me, but it just seems like I’m not even closer. I thought at the very least, even if Albazi won, it was not deserving of a title (shot) and it’s not deserving to jump me in the rankings. I thought that immediately, I thought, ‘Cool, he ain’t gonna beat me in the rankings and he’s not gonna take that title shot.’ I was pretty stoked. Then I saw Dana White’s interview and I was like, ‘What the f**k?’”

Continuing the 30-year-old said:

“If they’re really gonna (have Albazi) jump me over that performance, that’s f**king crazy. I’m not even trying to say just over my winning over Kai Kara-France, that was a sh*tty fight. That was definitely not him (Albazi) winning. It was a very underwhelming performance. Then if you compare performance versus performance and we go to the resumé that Matheus Nicolau had compared to Amir Albazi, it’s like, ‘There’s no way he’s gonna jump me in the rankings.’”

Do you believe Brandon Royval deserves a shot at the lightweight title after Moreno and Pantoja settle their score in July?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Brandon Royval UFC

