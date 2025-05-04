Former UFC middleweight standout’s contract ends after 15-year run

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 4, 2025

A long-time 185-pounder on the UFC roster no longer has a contract.

UFC crowd

Fans are used to receiving news of UFC roster cuts. As the number of new acquisitions are made, the promotion cuts ties with certain fighters. Many times, an athlete is let go after a string of losses.  Other times, fighters can withstand the wave of releases because of their exciting fighting style or popularity.

A middleweight veteran fresh off a win no longer has a deal with UFC.

Brad Tavares Currently Without UFC Deal

MMAFighting.com reports that Brad Tavares’s contract with UFC has expired. While Tavares isn’t on the UFC roster as of now, the report didn’t rule out the possibility of Tavares signing a new deal with the promotion. Tavares had competed under the UFC banner since 2010.

He competed in “The Ultimate Fighter: Team Liddell vs. Team Ortiz.”  Tavares went on a 26-fight run with the UFC, which might have a chance of continuing. As of now, there’s no word on whether or not a new agreement will be reach by both parties.

Tavares has mixed it up with the likes of former UFC middleweight titleholders Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, and Chris Weidman. He even picked up a unanimous decision victory over Weidman back in 2023. Tavares recently scored a unanimous decision win over Gerald Meerschaert in April.

Tavares is tied with UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping for the most middleweight wins in the promotion at 16. If this is indeed the end of Tavares’ run under the UFC banner, he’ll leave with a record of 16-10 with the promotion. Tavares’ overall record in pro MMA is 21-10.

BJPenn.com will keep you updated on what’s next for the future of Brad Tavares, who has spent the majority of his fighting career with UFC.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Brad Tavares UFC

