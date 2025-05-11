UFC 315 fighter provides health update following scary moment in Montreal

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 11, 2025

Fans were concerned for one fighter on the UFC 315 prelims, but there is some good news.

UFC Octagon Live

A viral video of Bruno Silva’s loss against Marc-André Barriault has surfaced. The clip was of the moment Silva took an elbow to the side of the head. Silva left the Octagon on a stretcher and was taken to a local hospital. The UFC broadcast noted that while Silva complained of neck issues, he was alert and was able to move his extremities.

Silva has since provided an update on his health, and it’s a positive one.

RELATED: UFC 315: 'MUHAMMAD VS. MADDALENA' LIVE RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

Bruno Silva Health Update

Bruno Silva took to his Instagram account to provide some good news on his health status.

“Stopping by to inform that I’m fine,” Silva wrote in Portuguese. “I went to the hospital and did exams, it’s all OK with my health.”

Silva also expressed gratitude to those who have showed their concerns, and vowed that his story is not over.

“I’ve received a lot of messages from people that really like me,” Silva wrote. “I was well, I wanted to win so I could give my message, of everything I went through to come back to my feet, but it’s part of life. I’m a winner, and this moment won’t end my story and my legacy. All honor and glory to God.”

Silva is now on a five-fight skid. He’s also gone 1-7 in his last eight outings. His most recent win was against Brad Tavares back in 2023 in a “Performance of the Night” effort.

Silva turns 36 this July, and it’ll be interesting to see if he can withstand the next few waves of UFC roster cuts. For now, fans are just glad to know that Silva’s health is intact following his scary moment after the Barriault fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Bruno Silva UFC

