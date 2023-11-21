What’s next for Brendan Allen and Paul Craig after UFC Vegas 82?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 82, Brendan Allen took on Paul Craig in a battle between top-15 middleweights.

Allen entered the fight riding a five-fight win streak and was coming off a submission win over Bruno Silva back in June.

Paul Craig, meanwhile, was coming off a TKO win over Andre Muniz back in July in his middleweight debut, which also snapped a two-fight losing streak.

Ultimately, it was Brendan Allen who won by third-round submission as he dominated the fight from start to finish. Now, following the win, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.