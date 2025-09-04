Islam Makhachev sends a message to Jack Della Maddalena ahead of UFC 322

UFC star Islam Makhachev has sent a message to Jack Della Maddalena ahead of their upcoming clash at UFC 322.

In the main event of UFC 322, Islam Makhachev will challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight championship. If he’s able to pick up the win, he will join an elite group of fighters who have been able to win world titles in two different weight classes in the promotion.

RELATED: Notable Jack Della Maddalena teammate will help him defeat Islam Makhachev at UFC 322, says popular analyst

Of course, it’s going to be easier said than done, but Makhachev is one of a kind. He’s arguably the best fighter of his generation, and he’s easily one of the best lightweights of all time. Sure, the move up in weight is going to be tough, but he’s more than willing to go through the pain if it means lifting that welterweight gold up high.

As you can imagine, things are starting to get pretty intense as we get closer and closer to MSG. In a recent training video, Makhachev made it clear that he won’t stop until he gets that second belt.