Bo Nickal set to return to wrestling following disastrous UFC loss

Bo Nickal is shifting gears after his first UFC loss.

Nickal, a decorated amateur wrestler, started 2025 as one of the hottest prospects in the UFC. Then he ran into Reinier de Ridder. De Ridder, a former ONE Championship titleholder, absolutely dominated Nickal when they met in early May, handing the wrestling specialist his first MMA loss with a second-round TKO.

Unsurprisingly, the loss caused Nickal’s reputation to plummet. He’s been the subject of some pretty stern criticism in the aftermath, and was also quite hard on himself.

While Nickal is likely to return to the UFC Octagon sometime later this year, his next match will be back under wrestling rules.

This week, it was announced that the wrestling standout has signed with Hulk Hogan’s Real American Freestyle (RAF) promotion. He is set to make his debut with the new promotion on Aug. 30. His first opponent has not yet been announced.