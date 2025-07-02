Bo Nickal set to return to wrestling following disastrous UFC loss
Bo Nickal is shifting gears after his first UFC loss.
Nickal, a decorated amateur wrestler, started 2025 as one of the hottest prospects in the UFC. Then he ran into Reinier de Ridder. De Ridder, a former ONE Championship titleholder, absolutely dominated Nickal when they met in early May, handing the wrestling specialist his first MMA loss with a second-round TKO.
Unsurprisingly, the loss caused Nickal’s reputation to plummet. He’s been the subject of some pretty stern criticism in the aftermath, and was also quite hard on himself.
While Nickal is likely to return to the UFC Octagon sometime later this year, his next match will be back under wrestling rules.
This week, it was announced that the wrestling standout has signed with Hulk Hogan’s Real American Freestyle (RAF) promotion. He is set to make his debut with the new promotion on Aug. 30. His first opponent has not yet been announced.
Bo Nickal signs with Hulk Hogan-backed wrestling promotion
“Bo Nickal is a tremendous athlete and one of the most accomplished wrestlers on the planet,” Hogan said (via MMA Mania). “Nickal immediately elevates the RAF roster to new heights with his competitiveness and experience. When fans attend an RAF event they know they’re going to see the best of the best on the mat.”
As a collegiate wrestler, Nickal was a three-time NCAA Division I national champion and a three-time Big Ten Conference champion. He was also the 2019 U23 freestyle world champion.
Prior to his loss to De Ridder, Nickal was unbeaten in his first seven pro MMA fights. His four most recent losses occurred under the UFC banner, where he defeated Jamie Pickett, Val Woodburn, Cody Brundage, and most notably, Paul Craig.
Are you interested in seeing Bo Nickal compete in wrestling again, or would you rather see him back in the Octagon?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
