Chad Mendes “loved” his BKFC debut, but unsure of fighting future after win

Chad Mendes is coming off a spectacular win at KnuckleMania 2. Despite the victory, he remains uncommitted to his fighting future.

The former UFC title challenger unretired in 2021 and was given clearance from the UFC to compete for BKFC. He quickly signed a three-fight deal with the promotion, and his debut was set for last week’s KnuckleMania card against Joshuah Alvarez.

Mendes dominated the fight, knocking down his foe multiple times before a fourth-round TKO finish. His performance earned praise from all over the MMA world, including from former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Despite the destructive win, he’s still unsure of his fighting future moving forward. He went on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani earlier today to discuss his career. While he acknowledged that he loved fighting bare-knuckle and loved the organization, he’ll have to speak to his family before any decisions are made.

“Leading up to this, I was saying: ‘I don’t know if I’m going to love this or I’m going to hate it’. I loved it, it was fun, it was really cool. But let me spend a couple of weeks with my family, I’m going to just disconnect from this stuff. I’m going to step back and look at my life and what this means. Like, do I need to do this? Am I being selfish to want to get in there and compete? Or is this something that makes sense? I need to talk to Abby, my wife and go over things. I have two little beautiful daughters, so I need to think about that stuff too.” – said Chad Mendes on The MMA Hour Wednesday.

What do you make of Chad Mendes’ comments about competing in BKFC? Do you want to see the former UFC title challenger continue to fight on?