Islam Makhachev reveals plans to trash-talk Bobby Green mid-fight: “I’m going to take him down and tell him to get up”

Islam Makhachev has revealed part of his game plan for Saturday night’s main event against Bobby Green. He apparently intends to take his foe down and talk some trash to him.

Green is coming into the bout on only ten days’ notice but has done a great job promoting it. The longtime fan-favorite has made his name by trash-talking in general, but especially in the cage. ‘King’ became a COVID-19 sensation for his audible trash-talk that was heard in the empty UFC Apex.

Well, it seems that Islam Makhachev is ready to turn the tables on his foe. In his second headlining bout, it seems the Russian wants to have some fun. He has heard that Green is known for trash-talking during his bouts, and wants to show him what it’s like.

During UFC Vegas 49 media day, the Russian said that he intends to take Green down and tell him to get up. His comments are sure to remind fans of his teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov, who would routinely taunt opponents while on the mat.

“We gonna talk inside the cage. I’m going to take him down and tell him: “Hey, let’s go, get up’. Yeah, he gonna talk with me in the beginning, when striking. When I take him down, I’m going to ask him a couple of questions.” – said Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 49 media day.

With the opponent change, some, including his own coach, teased that maybe the Russian will fight differently against Bobby Green. After all, his foe spent his time on media day talking about how boring Makhachev is. However, it seems that he is undeterred, and plans to dominate on the mat come Saturday.

“I have always the same plan: takedown, make them tired, and finish him there. The same plan I have with Bobby, too.”

