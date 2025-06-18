Report | Former WWE exec Vince McMahon made play to buy Conor McGregor’s BKFC

Former WWE executive Vince McMahon seems to be trying to get back into the combat sports business. In fact, he recently had is eyes on BKFC.

McMahon is one of the most important figures in WWE history. However, he parted ways with the organization following an extremely concerning scandal.

From the looks of it, the 79-year-old is not ready to call it a career just yet, even in the midst of his legal troubles.

According to Undisputed’s Justin Barrasso, the former WWE exec recently attempted to buy BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship), which is owned in part by former UFC champion Conor McGregor.