Report | Former WWE exec Vince McMahon made play to buy Conor McGregor’s BKFC

By BJ Penn Staff - June 18, 2025

Former WWE executive Vince McMahon seems to be trying to get back into the combat sports business. In fact, he recently had is eyes on BKFC.

Vince McMahon, Conor McGregor, BKFC, WWE

McMahon is one of the most important figures in WWE history. However, he parted ways with the organization following an extremely concerning scandal.

From the looks of it, the 79-year-old is not ready to call it a career just yet, even in the midst of his legal troubles.

According to Undisputed’s Justin Barrasso, the former WWE exec recently attempted to buy BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship), which is owned in part by former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Why BKFC wasn’t sold to ‘great guy’ Vince McMahon

In the end, it never happened, as McMahon apparently wanted complete control over the promotion — something president David Feldman was unwilling to give.

“He’s a great guy, his whole team is great, but the timing wasn’t right for us,” Feldman told Barrasso. “He’s Vince McMahon–if I were him, I’d want creative control, too. He was awesome, very complimentary, and he was very serious to do business.”

McMahon won’t be getting involved with BKFC. However, Barrasso reported the pro wrestling pioneer is keen to push back into the industry that made him famous.

With or without him, BKFC is one of the fastest-rising promotions in combat sports.

The promotion made headlines the world over when McGregor joined on as a part-owner, but it has had plenty of success outside that deal. Under Feldman’s leadership, it has signed a host of combat sports notables. That list includes former UFC stars “Platinum” Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, Jeremy Stephens and Luke Rockhold. The promotion has also signed deals with former boxing champ Austin Trout, and a number of social media influencers.

Suffice it to say that they definitely don’t need Vince McMahon. They have already achieved a ton in just a few short years of business.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

BKFC Conor McGregor UFC Vince McMahon

