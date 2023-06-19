PFL 5 Fighter Salaries: Aspen Ladd earns $92k more than opponent Karolina Sobek
The fighter salaries for PFL 5 have been released, highlighting a big gap between Aspen Ladd and her defeated opponent.
Following yet another PFL event last week, the promotion is rolling through to the halfway point of their annual season. A parade of big fights took place at the event, in addition to a showdown between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones, with one of the biggest names on the card itself being Aspen Ladd.
Since leaving the UFC, Aspen Ladd hasn’t quite been able to hit the ground running in PFL. With that being said, she’s still young, and PFL is a blossoming promotion. She has the opportunity to shine, and a win over Karolina Sobek certainly helped her cause.
RELATED: SCOTT COKER OPENS UP ON REPORTS ABOUT THE PFL BUYING BELLATOR
Now, as noted by MMA Junkie, we can get a closer look at the salaries that all fighters at PFL 5 earned.
PFL 5 Salaries: Ante Delija, Larissa Pacheco Among Six-Figure Paydays https://t.co/w0UY5J9ZDG
— Sherdog (@sherdogdotcom) June 18, 2023
PFL 5 SALARIES – Ladd earns big money
Ante Delija: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus)
Maurice Greene: $21,000
Larissa Pacheco: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus)
Amber Leibrock: $11,000
Renan Ferreira: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus)
Matheus Scheffel: $25,000
Olena Kolesnyk: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus)
Yoko Higashi: $10,000
Denis Goltsov: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus)
Yorgan De Castro: $50,000
Aspen Ladd: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus)
Karolina Sobek: $8,000
Marcelo Nunes: $30,000 (includes $15,000 win bonus)
Danilo Marques: $11,000
Julia Budd: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus)
Martina Jindrova: $24,000
Marina Mokhnatkina: $44,000 (includes $22,000 win bonus)
Evelyn Martins: $13,000
Jordan Heiderman $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)
Patrick Brady: $10,000
Isaiah Pinson: $13,000 (includes $6,500 win bonus)
Denzel Freeman: $6,500
It’s always good to see fighters earning six figures in this game. Hopefully, as PFL continues to grow, that trend will become even more frequent – across the sport as a whole, too.
What do you think about the disparity between Aspen Ladd’s pay and her opponent? Do you enjoy the product that PFL puts out? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Aspen Ladd Professional Fighters League (PFL)