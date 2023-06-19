PFL 5 Fighter Salaries: Aspen Ladd earns $92k more than opponent Karolina Sobek

The fighter salaries for PFL 5 have been released, highlighting a big gap between Aspen Ladd and her defeated opponent.

Following yet another PFL event last week, the promotion is rolling through to the halfway point of their annual season. A parade of big fights took place at the event, in addition to a showdown between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones, with one of the biggest names on the card itself being Aspen Ladd.

Since leaving the UFC, Aspen Ladd hasn’t quite been able to hit the ground running in PFL. With that being said, she’s still young, and PFL is a blossoming promotion. She has the opportunity to shine, and a win over Karolina Sobek certainly helped her cause.

Now, as noted by MMA Junkie, we can get a closer look at the salaries that all fighters at PFL 5 earned.