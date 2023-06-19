PFL 5 Fighter Salaries: Aspen Ladd earns $92k more than opponent Karolina Sobek

By Harry Kettle - June 19, 2023

The fighter salaries for PFL 5 have been released, highlighting a big gap between Aspen Ladd and her defeated opponent.

Aspen Ladd

Following yet another PFL event last week, the promotion is rolling through to the halfway point of their annual season. A parade of big fights took place at the event, in addition to a showdown between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones, with one of the biggest names on the card itself being Aspen Ladd.

Since leaving the UFC, Aspen Ladd hasn’t quite been able to hit the ground running in PFL. With that being said, she’s still young, and PFL is a blossoming promotion. She has the opportunity to shine, and a win over Karolina Sobek certainly helped her cause.

Now, as noted by MMA Junkie, we can get a closer look at the salaries that all fighters at PFL 5 earned.

PFL 5 SALARIES – Ladd earns big money

Ante Delija: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus)

Maurice Greene: $21,000

Larissa Pacheco: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus)

Amber Leibrock: $11,000

Renan Ferreira: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus)

Matheus Scheffel: $25,000

Olena Kolesnyk: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus)

Yoko Higashi: $10,000

Denis Goltsov: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus)

Yorgan De Castro: $50,000

Aspen Ladd: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus)

Karolina Sobek: $8,000

Marcelo Nunes: $30,000 (includes $15,000 win bonus)

Danilo Marques: $11,000

Julia Budd: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus)

Martina Jindrova: $24,000

Marina Mokhnatkina: $44,000 (includes $22,000 win bonus)

Evelyn Martins: $13,000

Jordan Heiderman $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)

Patrick Brady: $10,000

Isaiah Pinson: $13,000 (includes $6,500 win bonus)

Denzel Freeman: $6,500

It’s always good to see fighters earning six figures in this game. Hopefully, as PFL continues to grow, that trend will become even more frequent – across the sport as a whole, too.

What do you think about the disparity between Aspen Ladd’s pay and her opponent? Do you enjoy the product that PFL puts out? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

