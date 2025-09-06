Pros react after Benoit Saint Denis submits Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Paris

By Chris Taylor - September 6, 2025

Today’s UFC Paris event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight contest featuring Mauricio Ruffy taking on Benoit Saint Denis.

Ruffy (12-2 MMA) was competing for the first time since knocking out King Green with a spinning wheel kick at March’s UFC 313 event. ‘One Shot’ had gone 3-0 inside of the Octagon prior to today’s affair, this while earning wins over James Llontop and Jamie Mullarkey during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Benoit Saint Denis (15-3 MMA) was most previously seen in action in May of this year, where he scored a second-round submission victory over Kyle Prepolec. Prior to that, the ‘God of War’ was coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Renato Moicano and Dustin Poirier respectively.

This afternoon’s UFC Paris co-main event resulted in a phenomenal showing for the hometown Frenchman in Benoit Saint Denis. The ‘God of War’ was able get the fight to the floor early and often, this while smothering Mauricio Ruffy with constant pressure and strikes. After eating a hard standing knee in the opening moments of Round 2, ‘BSD’ was once again able to get the fight to the floor where he proceeded to choke Ruffy out with a face crank / rear-naked choke.

Official UFC Paris Results: Benoit Saint Denis def. Mauricio Ruffy via submission (face crank) at 2:56 of Round 2

Check out how the pros react to ‘Ruffy vs. Saint Denis’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Benoit Saint Denis defeating Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Paris:

Who would you like to see Saint Denis fight next following his submission victory over Ruffy this afternoon in France?

