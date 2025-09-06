Pros react after Benoit Saint Denis submits Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Paris

Today’s UFC Paris event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight contest featuring Mauricio Ruffy taking on Benoit Saint Denis.

Ruffy (12-2 MMA) was competing for the first time since knocking out King Green with a spinning wheel kick at March’s UFC 313 event. ‘One Shot’ had gone 3-0 inside of the Octagon prior to today’s affair, this while earning wins over James Llontop and Jamie Mullarkey during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Benoit Saint Denis (15-3 MMA) was most previously seen in action in May of this year, where he scored a second-round submission victory over Kyle Prepolec. Prior to that, the ‘God of War’ was coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Renato Moicano and Dustin Poirier respectively.

This afternoon’s UFC Paris co-main event resulted in a phenomenal showing for the hometown Frenchman in Benoit Saint Denis. The ‘God of War’ was able get the fight to the floor early and often, this while smothering Mauricio Ruffy with constant pressure and strikes. After eating a hard standing knee in the opening moments of Round 2, ‘BSD’ was once again able to get the fight to the floor where he proceeded to choke Ruffy out with a face crank / rear-naked choke.

Official UFC Paris Results: Benoit Saint Denis def. Mauricio Ruffy via submission (face crank) at 2:56 of Round 2

Check out how the pros react to ‘Ruffy vs. Saint Denis’ below:

Ruffy bout to play spoiler! #UFCParis — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 6, 2025

Definitely a groin strike, but strange to see the time out called after all of that time and if being clear that Dean didn't see it. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 6, 2025

10-9 Saint Denis. Ruffy cannot move BACKWARDS! And when he gets takedown he cannot give up his back! #UFCParis — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 6, 2025

Benoit Ate Da Knee Dude has a chin — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 6, 2025

Win or lose, Ruffy has zero grappling — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) September 6, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Benoit Saint Denis defeating Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Paris:

Can’t believe what I just witnessed. Wow! BSD is savage — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 6, 2025

Benoit Saint Denis is a lot better than he gets credit for #UFCParis — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 6, 2025

Damn BSD showed up and showed out in Paris 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #UFCParis — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 6, 2025

Train more, speak less — that’s the key to success #UFCParis — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) September 6, 2025

