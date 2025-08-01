Dustin Poirier reveals his next big focus following MMA retirement
UFC legend Dustin Poirier has spoken about his next big priority following his retirement from mixed martial arts.
Following his loss to Max Holloway last month, Dustin Poirier officially retired from mixed martial arts. He walked away as one of the most beloved fighters in the history of the sport, and as one of the most exciting lightweights to ever compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Regardless of what happens from here, his body of work speaks for itself, and it’s a testament to the man himself that there were so many emotions flying around in Louisiana when he finally hung up the gloves.
RELATED: Dustin Poirier’s boxing coach reflects on UFC 318 defeat against Max Holloway
As we look ahead to the future, some have questioned whether or not Poirier would ever consider a return to the cage. He certainly still seemed to be in great shape, and he was even able to drop Holloway in the midst of battle. Alas, the man himself seems to know that now is the time for him to walk away, and we should all respect him for being able to make such a difficult decision.
In a short and sweet tweet, Poirier made it known that his duties as an analyst will be his main work-based priority moving forward.
Looking forward to getting back on the ESPN desk going to start focusing on that now.
— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 1, 2025
Poirier looks ahead to new beginnings
“Looking forward to getting back on the ESPN desk going to start focusing on that now.”
Based on his previous outings on the desk, we’d say that Dustin will thrive in this new role.
What is your favorite memory from the career of Dustin Poirier? Is there any chance that he’ll ever make his way back into the Octagon? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Topics:Dustin Poirier UFC