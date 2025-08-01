Dustin Poirier reveals his next big focus following MMA retirement

By Harry Kettle - August 1, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has spoken about his next big priority following his retirement from mixed martial arts.

Dustin Poirier UFC weigh-in

Following his loss to Max Holloway last month, Dustin Poirier officially retired from mixed martial arts. He walked away as one of the most beloved fighters in the history of the sport, and as one of the most exciting lightweights to ever compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Regardless of what happens from here, his body of work speaks for itself, and it’s a testament to the man himself that there were so many emotions flying around in Louisiana when he finally hung up the gloves.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier’s boxing coach reflects on UFC 318 defeat against Max Holloway

As we look ahead to the future, some have questioned whether or not Poirier would ever consider a return to the cage. He certainly still seemed to be in great shape, and he was even able to drop Holloway in the midst of battle. Alas, the man himself seems to know that now is the time for him to walk away, and we should all respect him for being able to make such a difficult decision.

In a short and sweet tweet, Poirier made it known that his duties as an analyst will be his main work-based priority moving forward.

 

Looking forward to getting back on the ESPN desk going to start focusing on that now.

— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 1, 2025

Poirier looks ahead to new beginnings

“Looking forward to getting back on the ESPN desk going to start focusing on that now.”

Based on his previous outings on the desk, we’d say that Dustin will thrive in this new role.

What is your favorite memory from the career of Dustin Poirier? Is there any chance that he’ll ever make his way back into the Octagon? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier UFC

Related

Bruce Buffer

Bruce Buffer reveals positive update on his UFC future

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2025
Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan
Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling explains what's special about former rival Petr Yan

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2025

Aljamain Sterling has explained why his former rival Petr Yan is such a special fighter after his win over Marcus McGhee.

Neil Magny
UFC

Neil Magny eager to fight 'unpredictable' Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC Vegas 108: 'He's dangerous everywhere'

Cole Shelton - July 31, 2025

Neil Magny knows he has his hands full with his UFC Vegas 108 fight against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

Luke Rockhold
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold unloads on bare-knuckle boxing in heated rant: 'Who’s willing to lose their face first'

Cole Shelton - July 31, 2025

Luke Rockhold won’t be fighting in bare-knuckle ever again.

Paulo Costa pose
Reinier de Ridder

Paulo Costa rejected by surging UFC middleweight following callout

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 31, 2025

Paulo Costa will not be fighting a particular top-ranked UFC middleweight anytime soon.

Arman Tsarukyan UFC press conference

Arman Tsarukyan dismisses Justin Gaethje's UFC title demand

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 31, 2025
Ilia Topuria, UFC
Ilia Topuria

UFC champion labels Ilia Topuria a future Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 31, 2025

A current UFC champion believes Ilia Topuria will become a Hall of Famer once his career wraps up.

Nate Diaz
Max Holloway

John McCarthy shares honest assessment of possible Nate Diaz vs Max Holloway fight: “It would be a one-sided fight”

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2025

MMA analyst John McCarthy has given his thoughts on the possibility of Nate Diaz squaring off with Max Holloway for the BMF title.

Jon Jones, Derek Brunson, UFC
UFC

Jon Jones set for two bench trials following police incident in February

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2025

UFC legend Jon Jones is reportedly set for two bench trials following his leaving the scene incident back in February.

Beatriz Mesquita
UFC

BJJ ‘GWOAT’ Beatriz Mesquita set for UFC debut later this year

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2025

Beatriz Mesquita, considered by many to be the greatest female BJJ star of all time, is set for her UFC debut later this year.