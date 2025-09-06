UFC Paris Results: Nassourdine Imavov defeats Caio Borralho (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - September 6, 2025

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Paris results, including the event headliner between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Paris, Results, Caio Borralho, UFC

Imavov (17-4 MMA) will enter today’s middleweight headliner sporting a four-fight winning streak, with his latest victory coming by way of TKO over former division title holder Israel Adesanya. Prior to that, ‘The Sniper’ had scored wins over Brendan Allen, Jared Cannonier and Roman Dolidze respectively.

Meanwhile, Caio Borralho (17-2 MMA) currently boasts a sixteen-fight unbeaten streak, with his most recent Octagon victory coming over Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision in August of last year. Prior to that triumph, ‘The Natural’ had knocked out Paul Craig in May of 2024.

Round one of the UFC Paris middleweight main event begins and Nassourdine Imavov takes the center of the Octagon. A long feeling out process early as both men look to find their range. Imavov is the one pressing the action, but he’s not landing anything significant. Borralho seems hesitant early, he’s been backing up the entire round. Nassourdine with a good combination while Borralho attempts to circle off the cge. Imavov will win the opening round through pressure, and some routine strikes alone.

Round two of the UFC Paris headliner begins and Nassourdine Imavov once again has the center of the Octagon and is trying to land some measured shots. Caio Borralho is on the back foot, looking to land a counter. It’s been a very cautious start from both fighters. Imavov is definitely the aggressor, though, and lands a nice spinning back fist followed by a right cross. ‘The Natural’ lands a good counter right. That was his best shot of the contest thus far, but Imavov just ate in and should walk away from round two up 2-0 on the scorecards.

The third round of the UFC Paris main event begins and Nassourdine Imavov lands a quick combination to get things started. He is looking very confident after taking out former champion Israel Adesanya in his last outing. Caio Borralho with some calf kicks. He needs more of those. Imavov with a quick jab. ‘The Natural’ answers with a good counter followed by some more low kicks. He appears to be settling in now and may have just won his first round of the fight.

Round four of the UFC Paris headliner begins and Nassourdine Imavov lands a nice combination to start. Caio Borralho looks to counter, but Imavov slips that shot and lands a nice hook on the break. Another good 1-2 from the Frenchman. He is really finding his rhythm here in round four. Another 1-2 connects. Borralho still looking to counter but is clearly having trouble with the speed of Imavov. We head to the final round.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Paris main event begins and Caio Borralho comes out with a sense of urgency as his corner advised him that he needs a finish in these final five minutes. Still, Nassourdine Imavov stays composed and continues to land good shots from distance. An eye poke from the Frenchman spells a pause in the action. He lands another and then gets a stern warning from the referee. We restart and Imavov connects with a lightning quick right hand. ‘The Sniper’ finishes the round strong and should walk away with a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Paris Results: Nassourdine Imavov def. Caio Borralho by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46 x2)

Who would you like to see Imavov fight next following his victory over Borralho this afternoon in France?

