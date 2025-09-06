UFC Paris Results: Benoit Saint Denis stops Mauricio Ruffy (Video)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Paris results, including the lightweight co-main event between Benoit Saint Denis and Mauricio Ruffy.

Saint Denis (15-3 MMA) was most recently seen in action in May of this year, where he scored a second-round submission victory over Kyle Prepolec. Prior to that, the ‘God of War’ was coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Renato Moicano and Dustin Poirier respectively.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Ruffy (12-2 MMA) will be competing for the first time since knocking out King Green with a spinning wheel kick at March’s UFC 313 event. ‘One Shot’ has gone 3-0 thus far inside of the Octagon, earning wins over James Llontop and Jamie Mullarkey during that stretch.

Round one of the UFC Paris co-main event begins and Benoit Saint Denis immediately shoots in for a takedown and gets it. ‘God of War’ passes to side control and then moves to full mount. Mauricio Ruffy is in a bad spot early and eating some quality shots. Still, he manages to score a sweep which allows him to return to his feet. ‘BSD’ is quickly back inside looking for another takedown attempt. The crowd is right into this one. Ruffy complains about some knees to the groin from the clinch. Referee Herb Dean takes his word for it and steps in to put a break in the action. The crowd is not happy. Benoit Saint Denis remains on the front foot to close out the opening round.

Round two of the UFC Paris co-main event begins and Mauricio Ruffy lands a nice combination followed by a jumping knee. He takes Benoit Saint Denis down to the canvas, but then opts to let him back up. ‘BSD’ gets in on a takedown attempt now. He moves to take Ruffy’s back. He lands some shots and then grabs hold of a face crank. It doesn’t appear to be under the neck, but Ruffy taps out, nonetheless. WOW! Statement made!

