UFC Paris Results: Benoit Saint Denis stops Mauricio Ruffy (Video)

By Chris Taylor - September 6, 2025

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Paris results, including the lightweight co-main event between Benoit Saint Denis and Mauricio Ruffy.

Benoit Saint Denis

Saint Denis (15-3 MMA) was most recently seen in action in May of this year, where he scored a second-round submission victory over Kyle Prepolec. Prior to that, the ‘God of War’ was coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Renato Moicano and Dustin Poirier respectively.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Ruffy (12-2 MMA) will be competing for the first time since knocking out King Green with a spinning wheel kick at March’s UFC 313 event. ‘One Shot’ has gone 3-0 thus far inside of the Octagon, earning wins over James Llontop and Jamie Mullarkey during that stretch.

Round one of the UFC Paris co-main event begins and Benoit Saint Denis immediately shoots in for a takedown and gets it. ‘God of War’ passes to side control and then moves to full mount. Mauricio Ruffy is in a bad spot early and eating some quality shots. Still, he manages to score a sweep which allows him to return to his feet. ‘BSD’ is quickly back inside looking for another takedown attempt. The crowd is right into this one. Ruffy complains about some knees to the groin from the clinch. Referee Herb Dean takes his word for it and steps in to put a break in the action. The crowd is not happy. Benoit Saint Denis remains on the front foot to close out the opening round.

Round two of the UFC Paris co-main event begins and Mauricio Ruffy lands a nice combination followed by a jumping knee. He takes Benoit Saint Denis down to the canvas, but then opts to let him back up. ‘BSD’ gets in on a takedown attempt now. He moves to take Ruffy’s back. He lands some shots and then grabs hold of a face crank. It doesn’t appear to be under the neck, but Ruffy taps out, nonetheless. WOW! Statement made!

Official UFC Paris Results: Benoit Saint Denis def. Mauricio Ruffy via submission in Round 2

Who would you like to see Saint Denis fight next following his submission victory over Ruffy this afternoon in France?

Related

Modestas Bukauskas

UFC Paris Results: Modestas Bukauskas KO's Paul Craig (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 6, 2025
Mason Jones, Bolaji Oki, UFC Paris, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Paris Results: Mason Jones TKO's Bolaji Oki (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 6, 2025

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Paris results, including the lightweight bout between Mason Jones and Bolaji Oki.

UFC Paris, Nassourdine Imavov, Caio Borralho, Results, UFC
Nassourdine Imavov

UFC Paris: 'Imavov vs. Borralho' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - September 6, 2025

The Octagon returns to France for today’s UFC Paris event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho.

Bryan Battle
UFC

Bryan Battle signs with PFL after UFC release and DBX 3 win

Dylan Bowker - September 5, 2025

Bryan Battle has officially put pen to paper on a PFL contract after being released from the UFC and collecting a recent win in August in the Dirty Boxing Championship ring. Battle is now with the Professional Fighters League and will ply his trade inside the Smart Cage going forward, per an announcement from the promotion on their official X account earlier today.

Patricio Pitbull
UFC

Patricio Pitbull calls out Arnold Allen for UFC Rio after UFC Paris drama

Dylan Bowker - September 5, 2025

Patricio Pitbull blasted his UFC Paris opponent for missing weight and causing their fight to be scrapped, but the Brazilian combatant quickly turned his attentions to another standout featherweight contender. The man known as Patricio Freire was initially given the assignment to welcome two-division Oktagon MMA champion Losene Keita to the UFC before Keita did not end up hitting the contracted weight, causing the contest to fall out for this Saturday.

Carlos Prates reacts after a win at UFC 319, opposite Prates in an altercation at the UFC Paris ceremonial weigh-in

Carlos Prates gets into heated altercation with Nassourdine Imavov's manager at UFC Paris ceremonial weigh-in

Curtis Calhoun - September 5, 2025
Losene Keita poses on the scale during the UFC Paris official weigh-ins
UFC

Losene Keita breaks social media silence after botched weight cut cancels hyped UFC Paris debut

Curtis Calhoun - September 5, 2025

Losene Keita, regarded by many as one of the top prospects in MMA, missed weight for the first time in his career ahead of UFC Paris.

Dana White and U.S. President Donald Trump appear cageside at UFC 314 in Miami, Florida
UFC

New details on UFC's White House event revealed after card confirmed for 2026

Curtis Calhoun - September 5, 2025

New details have surfaced surrounding UFC CEO Dana White’s plans for the promotion’s card at The White House next year.

Patricio Pitbull and Losene Keita UFC Paris fight cancellation
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio 'Pitbull' fuming after UFC Paris fight cancellation, opponent apologizes for weigh-in snafu

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 5, 2025

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is not happy after his opponent failed to make weight for their now cancelled UFC Paris fight.

Dillon Danis Misfits Boxing 22 win
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis gets roasted for revealing UFC aspirations following quick Misfits Boxing 22 win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 5, 2025

Dillon Danis may want a UFC roster spot, but a well-known welterweight has obliterated the idea.