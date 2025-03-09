UFC 313 Results: Mauricio Ruffy KO’s King Green (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 313 results, including the main card lightweight bout between King Green and Mauricio Ruffy.

Green (32-16-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a technical submission loss to Paddy Pimblett at last summer’s UFC 304 event in Manchester. Prior to that setback, ‘King’ was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jim Miller.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Ruffy (11-1 MMA) has gone a perfect 2-0 since joining the UFC ranks in May of last year. ‘One Shot’ most recently competed at November’s UFC 309 event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over James Llontop. The Brazilian made his Octagon debut at UFC 301, scoring a first-round finish over Jamie Mullarkey.

Round one of this lightweight contest begins and Mauricio Ruffy comes forward. He switches stances and then returns to orthodox. King Green looks to keep him at bay with a front kick, but it misses. He throws out a body kick that partially lands. Ruffy just misses with a left hook. Green with a calf kick in return. Ruffy with a big right hand. That appeared to stun King. Still, the American returns fire with an outside low kick that lands. Green leaps in with a left. Mauricio Ruffy with a spinning kick to the head and Green goes down and is out cold.

Official UFC 313 Results: Mauricio Ruffy def. King Green via KO (head kick) in Round 1

Who would you like to see Ruffy fight next following his KO victory over Green this evening in Las Vegas?