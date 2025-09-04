Benoit Saint-Denis reveals the lightweight contender he wanted to fight at UFC Paris

Benoit Saint-Denis is taking on Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Paris, but that isn’t who he wanted to fight.

Saint-Denis is fighting back at home in France against a very tough opponent in Ruffy. However, if Saint-Denis had his way, he would be fighting Mateusz Gamrot on Saturday instead of Ruffy.

“I would have loved to fight Mateusz Gamrot. It’s a huge fight, and maybe we will face each other one day,” Saint-Denis said at UFC Paris media day. “We tried to make this fight happen. I have to do my job on Saturday, and we’ll see what the future gives us.”

Saint-Denis and Gamrot have taken shots at each other in the past, so it isn’t a surprise that the Frenchman called him out. Back at UFC 315 earlier this year, Gamrot accused Saint-Denis of turning him down. After the comment, Saint-Denis took aim at Gamrot, saying that wasn’t the case.

So, perhaps if Saint-Denis gets past Ruffy on Saturday at UFC Paris, the fight with Gamrot can finally happen.