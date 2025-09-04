Pereira vs. Ankalaev 2 at UFC 320 predicted by UFC Paris fighter
The outcome in the rematch between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev will mirror their first fight, according to a surging UFC contender. The mixed martial artist who gave that assessment is Modestas Bukauskas, who takes on Paul Craig this weekend at UFC Paris.
The hungry light heavyweight contender is looking to notch a statement win over the promotional stalwart to get himself in closer proximity for his own 205-pound title shot someday. The first fight between Ankalaev and Pereira took place in March, with the former unseating the latter from his light heavyweight throne at UFC 313.
On October 4th at T-Mobile Arena, the sequel clash between Ankalaev and Pereira will take over Las Vegas, and when giving his overview of how he sees the bout playing out, Bukauskas said [via MMA Junkie],
“I personally believe [Magomed] Ankalaev will get the job done again. Obviously, [Alex] Pereira is extremely powerful, and he’s also very well-versed in every area, as well, because we saw his takedown defense definitely held up that fight, but I just feel it’s Ankalaev’s time now. He had a hell of a performance in the first fight, and I feel it will go the same way in the second.”
UFC 320 and the broader implications for light heavyweight
UFC 320 is headlined by a massive rematch with champion Magomed Ankalaev looking to go 2-0 over the former champion Alex Pereira, but that is not the only high-stakes 205-pound clash on that Fall card. Also at the promotion’s next pay-per-view event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will do battle with former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr.
Prochazka and Rountree Jr. are ranked at number two and number four, respectively, within the current light heavyweight hierarchy heading into this consequential clash in the coming weeks.
Both combatants are coming off their own wins over former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, with Prochazka finishing Hill at UFC 311 in January, while Rountree Jr. bested ‘Sweet Dreams’ on points at UFC Baku in June.
