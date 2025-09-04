Pereira vs. Ankalaev 2 at UFC 320 predicted by UFC Paris fighter

The outcome in the rematch between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev will mirror their first fight, according to a surging UFC contender. The mixed martial artist who gave that assessment is Modestas Bukauskas, who takes on Paul Craig this weekend at UFC Paris.

The hungry light heavyweight contender is looking to notch a statement win over the promotional stalwart to get himself in closer proximity for his own 205-pound title shot someday. The first fight between Ankalaev and Pereira took place in March, with the former unseating the latter from his light heavyweight throne at UFC 313.

On October 4th at T-Mobile Arena, the sequel clash between Ankalaev and Pereira will take over Las Vegas, and when giving his overview of how he sees the bout playing out, Bukauskas said [via MMA Junkie],