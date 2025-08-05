UFC lightweight contender shares high praise for ‘real deal’ Mauricio Ruffy ahead of Benoit Saint-Denis fight

By Cole Shelton - August 5, 2025

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano has plenty of praise for Mauricio Ruffy.

Mauricio Ruffy, UFC 313, Bonus, King Green, UFC

Ruffy is unranked but set to take on 13th-ranked Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Paris in an intriguing lightweight fight. Heading into the fight, Moicano expects Ruffy to continue his dominance and prove to everyone he’s the real deal.

“I don’t think that card is on the table. I don’t think Ruffy is losing to BSD. Not any chance. I think he will knock BSD out in the first round. I think Ruffy, he is the future of the lightweight division,” Moicano said to Ariel Helwani. “He’s pretty good. I know he was not tested but because a lot of stuff was going on. Bobby Green isn’t an easy guy to knock out like that, and he did it in the first round. Of course, Bobby Green is a little bit older right now, but I think Ruffy is the real deal.”

Mauricio Ruffy is 12-1 as a pro and a perfect 3-0 in the UFC and is coming off a KO win over King Green at UFC 313 in March. The Brazilian also beat James Llontop by decision and won a TKO over Jamie Mullarkey.

As for Saint-Denis, he’s 14-3 and one NC as a pro and coming off a submission win over Kyle Prepolec to return to the win column after back-to-back losses to Renato Moicano and Dustin Poirier.

Renato Moicano explains why he didn’t take UFC settlement

As for Renato Moicano, fans have taken aim at the Brazilian for not taking the UFC payout settlement.

However, Moicano says he decided not to, as it goes against his own principles and felt like he didn’t deserve the money.

“I base the stuff that I do based on principles… and that’s hard. I like money, but I would never rob a bank. I would never go against my word just to get money. That’s my whole point,” Moicano said. “My whole point is when these people signed with the UFC, they were very happy about this. 10 years later they say, ‘No. I was not happy. I was abused.’ And then when they have the chance to keep going with the lawsuit, they dropped it because they did the settlement. So they got the money and the lawsuit is gone. Guess what? UFC will continue doing the same thing that you’ve been complaining about.”

Renato Moicano is 20-7-1 as a pro and coming off a decision loss to Beneil Dariush. Before that, he suffered a submission loss to Islam Makhachev for the belt.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Mauricio Ruffy Renato Moicano UFC

Related

Anthony Hernandez

Anthony Hernandez not worried about looming title shot with win at UFC Vegas 109: 'This game is crazy'

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2025
Reinier de Ridder
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder not interested in grudge match with Paulo Costa right now

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 5, 2025

Reinier de Ridder isn’t entertaining a clash with Paulo Costa at the moment.

Dricus du Plessis Daniel Cormier
UFC

Dricus du Plessis reveals one UFC fight that had him nervous: 'Best guy I faced'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 5, 2025

Reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis admits he was nervous entering one high-profile fight.

Martin Buday
UFC

Former UFC veteran criticizes exit of Martin Buday amid 'weak' heavyweight division

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 5, 2025

Martin Buday’s UFC exit has been debated within the MMA community, and one well-known personality has shared his opinion.

Rafael Fiziev
UFC

Rafael Fiziev rules out possible move to featherweight division

Harry Kettle - August 5, 2025

UFC star Rafael Fiziev has ruled out the possibility of a move from lightweight down to the featherweight division.

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson flirts with idea of eventual move from MMA to baseball

Harry Kettle - August 5, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Chael Sonnen doesn't believe it's fair to question Khamzat Chimaev's conditioning

Harry Kettle - August 5, 2025

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe it’s fair to question the state of Khamzat Chimaev’s conditioning ahead of UFC 319.

Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker is close to MMA retirement, says UFC middleweight contender

Harry Kettle - August 5, 2025

UFC middleweight Caio Borralho believes Robert Whittaker is getting close to retiring from mixed martial arts.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 201
Keith Jardine

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 201 with Eryk Anders, Miles Johns, Keith Jardine and Mark Hulme

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2025

The 201st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 109 and OKTAGON 74.

Ilia Topuria UFC titles
Chael Sonnen

UFC analyst claims Ilia Topuria's first lightweight challenger has been decided

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 4, 2025

Has the first UFC lightweight title contender for Ilia Topuria been determined?