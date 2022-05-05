Yoel Romero has one stipulation for a potential fight with Bellator champion Gegard Mousasi

Yoel Romero is interested in taking on Gegard Mousasi in Bellator – but only if the middleweight championship is on the line.

While he may be on a four-fight losing streak, Yoel Romero still seems to be one of the most popular figures in mixed martial arts. This weekend, he’ll return to the Bellator cage in Paris for his second appearance with the promotion as he takes on Alex Polizzi.

The bout will take place at light heavyweight but as we know, the best work of Romero’s career took place at 185 pounds in the UFC.

With Gegard Mousasi currently holding the strap in that division over in Bellator, Romero has made it clear that he’d be open to heading back down there for a shot at the gold.

“Mousasi is a great fight,” Romero said. “Every MMA fan wants to see us fight due to the trajectory in our careers. At this moment, at 205, it doesn’t interest me very much. I would love to face him at 185.”

“It has nothing to do with anything personal against Mousasi. It has everything to do with what he has,” Romero said. “If he jumps to 205, he’s not gonna have what I desire, so it’s in the interest of all the fans and myself. So I believe the fight would be better for 185.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Will we ever see Gegard Mousasi defend his strap against Yoel Romero?