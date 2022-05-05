Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa and Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill slated for August UFC events

The UFC is planning two blockbuster light heavyweight showdowns for August – Luke Rockhold vs Paulo Costa and Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill.

The 205-pound division hasn’t been viewed as one of the promotion’s best for quite some time, even though it’s produced some of the greatest fighters the sport has ever seen.

The current champion is Glover Teixeira and at UFC 275, he’ll defend the strap against Jiri Prochazka. After that, though, the division has to keep on moving, which is why the UFC is already planning ahead for more top 15 battles later this summer.

As per MMA Junkie and Combate, there are a couple of big ones on the way.

UFC planeja duelo entre Paulo Borrachinha e Luke Rockhold para 20 de agosto https://t.co/sIGEK7oXzR pic.twitter.com/BeYD9ZcBbx — Combate (@canalCombate) May 3, 2022

Hill is viewed by many as one of the hottest light heavyweight prospects out there but in order to get past Santos, he’ll likely have to walk through fire.

Rockhold and Costa, meanwhile, have quite the history together with both launching shots at one another over social media. They aren’t particularly popular with the wider fanbase but in terms of excitement value, they both have the potential to create some real fireworks.

Which of these two match-ups are you most excited about seeing – Jamahal Hill vs Thiago Santos or Luke Rockhold vs Paulo Costa?