Valerie Loureda signs new, long-term deal with Bellator MMA

Rising star Valerie Loureda has signed a new multi-year, multi-fight contract extension with Bellator following her second-round TKO win over Tara Graff.

“I am pleased to have re-signed with Bellator,” Loureda said in an official press release. “As I have always said, I am here to show the world the true martial artist that I am and chase the flyweight belt. I was born for this, I am a natural born fighter.”

The 22-year-old accompanied the announcement with a signature dance video on Instagram.

“Just signed an exclusive multi-year, multi-fight extension with @bellatormma not going anywhere,” she wrote in the caption for her post.

The young star has made waves since arriving on the scene and took her record to 3-0 with her latest win. The savage knockout and celebratory dance that followed it garnered more than 11 million views on Bellator’s social media platforms.

Her dancing has become an ongoing topic among some of her rivals with her last opponent suggesting that her posts were “demoralizing the sport.”

That seemed to give Loureda added motivation to get the finish.

“When I heard that, it was over for me,” she told MMA Fighting. “I’m crazy and I was gonna go in there to kill her. I wasn’t gonna just hit her soft, it was to kill her.”

Her style both in and out of the cage is bound to garner plenty of attention moving forward, and her manager commented that she’s ‘The Cardi B of MMA.’

With slick moves in and out of the cage as well as being a former member of the US Olympic team for Taekwondo, the black belt has had a stellar start to her MMA career and is certainly one to watch.

