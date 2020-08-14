UFC 252 weigh-in results

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with the blockbuster UFC 252 pay-per-view out of the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

The card will be topped by a heavyweight title fight between reigning champion Stipe Miocic and former champion Daniel Cormier, who has said that he will retire after the fight, no matter the outcome.

UFC 252 will mark Cormier and Miocic’s third time in the Octagon together. They first collided in summer 2018 when Cormier, then the light heavyweight champion, moved up to heavyweight division to challenge Miocic for his title. Cormier won that initial contest by first-round knockout. After Cormier defended the heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis later that year, he and Miocic then rematched in 2019. In that second meeting, Miocic evened the scored, weathering some early adversity to stop Cormier in the fourth round and reclaim the heavyweight title.

Now 1-1, the pair will look to settle their tie at UFC 252. The winner is widely expected to be regarded as the best heavyweight in UFC history.

UFC 252 will be co-headlined by a bantamweight scrap between red-hot prospect Sean O’Malley and dangerous veteran Marlon “Chito” Vera. It will also feature a heavyweight showdown between former champion Junior dos Santos and ferocious knockout puncher Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

On Friday morning, the fighters on the UFC 252 card stepped onto the scales to weigh in for battle. See the full weigh-in results below (via MMA Junkie):

UFC 252 Main Card | 10:00pm ET on PPV

Champ Stipe Miocic (233) vs. Daniel Cormier (236) – for heavyweight title

Sean O’Malley (136) vs. Marlon Vera (136)

Junior Dos Santos () vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254)

Herbert Burns () vs. Daniel Pineda (146)

John Dodson (136) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (136)

UFC 252 Prelims | 8:00pm ET ESPN/ESPN+,

Jim Miller (156) vs. Vinc Pichel (156)

Felice Herrig (116) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115.5)

TJ Brown (146.5)* vs. Danny Chavez ()

Livinha Souza () vs. Ashley Yoder (115.5)

UFC 252 Early Prelims | 7:00pm ET ESPN/ESPN+

Chris Daukaus (241) vs. Parker Porter (264.5)

Kai Kamaka III (145.5) vs. Tony Kelley (145.5)

*Brown missed featherweight by 0.5 pounds, will have 1 additional hour to hit limit.