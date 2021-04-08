Valerie Loureda returns at Bellator 258

Women’s flyweight prospect Valerie Loureda returns to the cage at Bellator 258 when she takes on promotional newcomer Hannah Guy.

Tom Taylor of Maxim.com was the first to report the Loureda vs. Guy fight, which will take place at Bellator 258 on May 7. The stacked card already features Bellator bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis in the main event, plus a five-round co-main event bout between light heavyweights Yoel Romero and Anthony Johnson. Romero is Loureda’s teammate at American Top Team and they will both be on the same card.

Loureda (3-0) is just 22 years old and is quickly emerging as one of Bellator’s brightest stars. The Miami native comes from a taekwondo background and since joining the Bellator roster in 2019, she has turned heads with her performances inside the cage. She made her organizational debut at Bellator 216 in February 2019 and defeated Coby Fletcher via first-round TKO. She then returned to the cage in June 2019 and defeated Larkyn Dasch at Bellator 222 via unanimous decision. After missing a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Loureda returned against Tara Gaff at Bellator 243 and won via second-round TKO.

Guy (2-1) is making her Bellator debut in this fight. Just 25 years old, Guy made her professional debut in 2019 and since then she has gone 2-1 with two wins by submission and her only loss via split decision. Before she turned pro, Guy had one 5-0, 1 NC as an amateur fighter dating back to 2017. She appears to be a grappling-based fighter meaning that Loureda is going to look to keep this one standing and piece her apart. There is no question that Bellator has been giving Loureda favorable matchups against unranked opponents, and this looks to be another instance of that. Expect Loureda to be heavily favored at the sportsbooks to get the win.

Do you think Valerie Loureda rolls in this fight against Hannah Guy?