Jon Jones seems optimistic that he will reach a deal with Dana White

UFC superstar Jon Jones seems optimistic that he will get a deal done with UFC president Dana White to fight Francis Ngannou.

Jones and the UFC have been involved in very public contract negotiations for a potential heavyweight title fight with the new UFC champion Ngannou. The original plan was for Jones to fight the winner of Ngannou vs. Stipe Miocic 2 at UFC 260, but since that fight happened, White has suggested that Derrick Lewis could be Ngannou’s next opponent. That’s because Jones wants more money than the UFC initially offered. According to “Bones” he balked at the promotion’s initial suggestion of $8 to $10 million dollars.

Taking to his social media on Thursday, Jones posted a funny video of two men hugging it out, suggesting that he and White will look similar once they hammer out a new deal.

@danawhite and I after we get this deal done @ufc

Jones has not fought since February 2020, when he won a controversial unanimous decision to defend the UFC light heavyweight title for the final time. In the months following the fight with Reyes, Jones announced that he was dropping his 205lbs belt in preparation for a move up to the UFC heavyweight division. For the past year or so, Jones has been bulking up and putting on muscle for the move up to the UFC’s heaviest weight class. The hope is that he can come to a deal with the UFC and get the Ngannou fine done.

If the UFC can get Jones vs. Ngannou done, it will undoubtedly be one of the biggest fights in promotional history. The poster of these guys would sell itself as both men look the part and then we both know they are killers inside the Octagon. There is still no concrete news on the new deal front, but hopefully, Jones and the UFC are getting one step closer.

Do you think cooler heads will prevail and Jon Jones and Dana White will get a deal done?