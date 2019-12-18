Breaking | Felicia Spencer to return at UFC Norfolk against Zarah Fairn dos Santos

Felicia Spencer will make her first walk to the Octagon of 2020 on Feb. 29 in Norfolk, Virginia.

On Tuesday, Spencer posted on Instagram that she would be return at UFC Norfolk. Sources close to the situation told BJPENN.com that she will be taking on Zarah Fairn dos Santos.

The 29 year old Spencer is coming off of a decision loss to Cris Cyborg at UFC 240 in just her second UFC fight. In her debut, she submitted Megan Anderson in the first round to cement herself as a title contender at featherweight. Spencer is 7-1 as a pro and is the former Invicta FC featherweight champion. In Invicta, she had notable wins over Pam Sorenson for the vacant title and Helena Kolesnyk.

Zarah Fairn dos Santos, meanwhile, made her Octagon debut at UFC 243 in October when she was submitted in the first round by Megan Anderson. It marked her first fight in nearly two years after fighting in promotions like BAMMA and LFN. She is 6-3 including a split-decision loss to Bellator contender Sinead Kavanagh. Out of her six wins, four have come by the way of knockout.

Another thing that makes this Spencer vs. dos Santos bout interesting is that, on the same card, Anderson will be taking on UFC newcomer Norma Dumont. It is rare to have women featherweight fights in the UFC so to have two on one card is interesting. It also could set up the next title challenger for Amanda Nunes as she has been vocal about wanting to defend the 145 pound strap next and be the first two-division champ to defend both titles.

UFC Norfolk currently does not have a main event and will be an ESPN+ card.

